Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Riding Bikes and “Feeling Good Again” After Heart Surgery

Towards the end of October, we learned that iconic actor Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery in Cleveland. The actor known for movies such as The Terminator, Predator, Total Recall, and much more was in good spirits after getting a new aortic valve and even told Reddit that his last words before he went under were, "I'll be back." Well, it looks like the actor has bounced back super fast! Schwarzenegger may be a 73-year-old who just had heart surgery, but he's still Arnold, which means he's already back at it. In fact, he recently posted a video of himself riding a bike and declaring he's "feeling good again."

"I just went on my first bike ride since my heart surgery, and I’m feeling good," Schwarzenegger wrote. The video shows him riding a bike right past a mural of his younger self. You can check out the video below:

Schwarzenegger will be seen next in Iron Mask, a new movie with Jackie Chan. You can check out the official synopsis for Iron Mask, also known as Viy 2: Journey to China, below.

"For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure! In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon. This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale – ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and China’s Great Wall – also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icon’s final performances."

In a recent interview, Chan explained why he stopped making movies in America:

"I want to make sure that every year the audience can see so many different sides of Jackie Chan," he explained. "I would like audiences to consider me as an actor who can do action, not just as an action star. I don't like to repeat myself."

Iron Mask premieres on Digital and On Demand November 20th. The film will release on Blu-Ray and DVD on November 24th.