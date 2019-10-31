Arnold Schwarzenegger Quoted The Terminator Before Undergoing Heart Surgery

✖

We learned this week that iconic actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, underwent heart surgery. Schwarzenegger shared that he was in Clevland this week because he needed a new aortic valve. Based on his post, the legendary performer seems to be recovering nicely. Schwarzenegger is known for an array of films like The Terminator, Predator, Total Recall, and much more. In many of his movies, he's heard saying his iconic catchphrase, "I'll be back," which was made famous in the original Terminator film back in 1984. In a recent Reddit post, Schwarzenegger revealed that he said his iconic line before his surgery.

"If the person who got to bring him to the operating room didn't say 'Come with me if you want to live,' then this whole universe has been f*cking pointless," one Reddit user commented on a post about Schwarzenegger's surgery. The former governor of California replied, "I will tell the team they missed a chance in between thanking them for their great work! If it makes you feel better, I did say 'I’ll be back' when they rolled me to the OR. Thank you to all of you for the kind words."

Schwarzenegger was seen last year reprising his role as a Terminator in Terminator: Dark Fate. However, this time, Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor got to say the famous line. Over the summer, ScreenCrush's Matt Singer discovered a great easter egg from the film. If you call the phone number for Carl's Draperies (the business owned by Schwarzenegger's T-800), you will hear a fun message from the character.

"Hi, this is Carl’s Draperies," a message begins in Schwarzenegger’s iconic voice. "We have the best drapes and curtains anywhere in Texas. I can guarantee you that. Sorry we’re not here right now to answer your call, but we’ll call you back. Until then, Hasta la vista."

Arnold will be seen next in Iron Mask, a new movie with Jackie Chan. The film will see a kung fu master (Chan) face off with the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) so that he can get a secret talisman to his daughter that will allow her to control a mythical dragon and save his homeland from certain doom. Woven into the story are the continued exploits of cartographer Jonathan Green (Jason Flemyng) as he continues his scientific and mystical voyage from Europe to the East.

Iron Mask premieres on Digital and On Demand November 20th. The film will release on Blu-Ray and DVD on November 24th.