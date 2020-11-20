Jackie Chan Explains Why He Doesn't Make American Action Films Anymore

✖

Just because you haven't seen legendary actor Jackie Chan in any American movies lately doesn't mean he isn't working hard. Chan's last American film was 2017's The Foreigner alongside Pierce Brosnan but he has since taken his talents elsewhere. In fact, one of Chan's newest films is a Russian movie titled Iron Mask that stars him and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In a recent article on filmelier.com (via Movie Web), Chan explains that he "never left America," but could not "find the right script." Chan explained that the movies he was being offered from Hollywood were pretty much all the same cop roles, and now that he's gotten older (he's 66), he's interested in playing more dramatic parts.

"I want to make sure that every year the audience can see so many different sides of Jackie Chan," he explained. "I would like audiences to consider me as an actor who can do action, not just as an action star. I don't like to repeat myself."

Hopefully, Chan will get offered more roles he's interested in from Hollywood so we can see more of him on the big screen once again (when we're able to go to the theatre, that is). In the meantime, you can check out the official synopsis for Iron Mask, also known as Viy 2: Journey to China, below.

"For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure! In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon. This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale – ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and China’s Great Wall – also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icon’s final performances."

Iron Mask was initially released in Russia on September 19, 2019 and in China on August 16, 2019 and the film has seen quite a wild ride since its inception. It was first announced that production on the movie began in 2015 and, while initial reports indicated that Chan, Jason Statham, and Steven Segal would appear in the film, it was confirmed in November of 2016 that Chan would be joined by Schwarzenegger.

Iron Mask premieres on Digital and On Demand November 20th. The film will release on Blu-Ray and DVD on November 24th.