Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR Trailer Released by Netflix

Action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger takes on his first TV project ever in FUBAR, and Netflix has released a new trailer for the action-comedy spy series. The former Governor of California and star of action films like The Terminator franchise, True Lies, and Total Recall is taking on a whole new type of challenge in the Netflix original series. FUBAR sees Schwarzenegger take on the role of a CIA agent on the verge of retirement, but one final mission to save his daughter – who is also a CIA operative – calls him back into service. You can see all the chaos that ensues in the newest FUBAR trailer.

Monica Barbaro plays Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Emma, in Netflix's FUBAR. While the trailer begins with a happier moment between father and daughter, once Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner goes on a rescue mission to save Emma, the two immediately start bumping heads. It's clear there's some family problems at the root of their problem, but can they work out their differences and make it out of the foreign country alive?

FUBAR Showrunner Comments on Helming Arnold Schwarzenegger's First TV Series

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career," showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora told TUDUM. "I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films –– I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen –– so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but sorry, it's classified."

What Is FUBAR About?

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement. But ringing in the golden years is put on hold when he's called up for one last undercover mission: saving another operative that just so happens to be his daughter. The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

FUBAR stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris and Gabriel Luna. The series premieres May 25th on Netflix.