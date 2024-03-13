Arnold Schwarzenegger and Reacher's Alan Ritchson Team Up for New Christmas Movie

Amazon's latest Christmas movie has found another major star. On Tuesday, reports confirmed that Arnold Schwarzenegger will join the cast of The Man With the Bag, a new holiday family comedy expected to film later this year. The Man With the Bag, which will also star Reacher's Alan Ritchson, has been in the works since at least last summer.

Although casting details have not yet been revealed, it is believed that Schwarzenegger will be portraying Santa Claus in The Man With the Bag. This will be Schwarzenegger's first leading movie role since 2019, when he appeared on Kung Fury 2 and Terminator: Dark Fate.

What Is The Man With the Bag About?

In The Man With the Bag, when Santa's magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.

The Man With the Bag will be directed by Adam Shankman, with a script written by Alan Rice. Ritchson, Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, and Dan Spilo will produce the movie.

What Is Arnold Schwarzenegger's TV Show?

Last year, Schwarzenegger made his first-ever appearance in a live-action television series, starring in the Netflix show FUBAR. In it, Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma (Monica Babaro) have lied to each other for years, with neither of them knowing that the other is a CIA operative. Once they both learn the truth, they realize that they do not actually know anything about each other. They are required by their superiors to work together on dangerous operations, leading to challenges when Luke treats Emma as a child and when he becomes overly concerned for her safety and relationship conflicts. The series has already been confirmed to be renewed for a second season.

"It just has the whole combination, or the whole inventory, so to speak, of different styles of acting in there in one show," Schwarzenegger explained in an interview with Collider last year. "So there's the action in there, there's the intense Arnold in there, there's the funny Arnold, there's the generous Arnold in there, and there is the kind of more sincere, and all of those different angles and dimensions, I think, in there. So I think that's one of the things that they can watch."

Is Reacher Renewed for Season 3?

It has already been confirmed that Amazon's Reacher has been renewed for a third season, which is filming now in Toronto. In addition to Ritchson's starring role as Jack Reacher, new additions for the series will include Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart.

What do you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger joining The Man With the Bag? Are you excited for the upcoming Amazon Christmas movie?