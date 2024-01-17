Reacher: Which Lee Child Book Is Season 3 Based On?

Reacher Season 2 is almost over, but fans of the hit Prime Video series already know that a third story is on the way. Ahead of the latest season's premiere, Amazon announced that Reacher had been renewed for Season 3. The first season of Reacher was based on The Killing Floor, the first book in Lee Child's series of Jack Reacher novels. Season 2 skipped ahead to the 11th book in the series, Bad Luck and Trouble, which worked fine for the show since the books don't cover one linear story. Since the announcement that Season 3 is officially happening, fans have been theorizing as to which Jack Reacher book might be the next to get the TV treatment.

There have been no concrete details revealed about Season 3 just yet, including the book that the new season will be based on. That said, there are a couple of Child's books that can be ruled out. One Shot, which provided the inspiration for the first of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher films, won't be the choice. The story of that book was actually mentioned early in Reacher Season 2, confirming that the TV version of the character already went through that adventure. Never Go Back, the inspiration for Cruise's second Jack Reacher film, can also probably be ruled out.

Reacher Season 3 Based on a Fan-Favorite Novel

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has been tight-lipped about the story of Season 3, but he has offered up a couple of small tidbits. In addition to telling ComicBook.com that Season 3 would put the titular character in a "whole new world" compared to the first two installments, he has also revealed that the upcoming story will be based on one of the most beloved Jack Reacher books.

All kinds of people love all sorts of different things, so the opinion of "best Jack Reacher book" is probably all over the place. But when you look at the consensus amongst fans, a few titles do stick out. Tripwire, the third book in Child's series, is easily one of the most popular amongst franchise readers. 61 Hours, Persuader, and Die Trying also fit the bill. Any of those stick out as possibilities for Season 3.

When you think about Ritchson's "new world" comment, these titles make even more sense. Die Trying sees Reacher and a woman he doesn't know kidnapped and taken to the other side of the country, ultimately left to fend for themselves and survive. Tripwire begins in Key West, where Reacher has been living and working for quite a while. That would put him with people he knows in an environment he's somewhat familiar with, but without anyone he truly trusts. 61 Hours would take that "new world" comment literally, stranding Reacher in a snowstorm.

These are obviously all just guesses, and the reveal of Reacher Season 3's inspiration could surprise everyone. The Season 2 finale, debuting on Prime Video this Thursday night, may offer some clues.

Which book are you hoping to see turned into Reacher Season 3? Let us know your best guess in the comments!