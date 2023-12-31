Doctor Who Showrunner Is Already Teasing Next Year's Christmas Special

The 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special aired only a week ago, but Doctor Who showrunner Russel T Davies is already looking ahead to next year's festive season special. The Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road," was Ncuti Gatwa's first full episode as the new Doctor and Millie Gibson's debut as the Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday. Davies wrote the episode as well as next year's Christmas Special. Davies took to Instagram to post a photo of himself standing in front of a set that will be used while filming Doctor Who's 2024 Christmas Special. While doing so, Davies couldn't resist tempting fans with teases of mysteries the set may hide.

"Happy New Year's Eve!" Davies shared. "And the point is – there, right behind us, that's one of the sets from the Christmas 2024 episode of Doctor Who! The future! Right there ♥️ But what terrible secrets does it hide..? (etc) @bbcdoctorwho @bbcone @bbciplayer @disneyplus #2024" You can see his post below.

Doctor Who in 2024

Doctor Who will return in Spring 2024 on the BBC and Disney+. A Doctor Who 2024 trailer released after the Christmas Special aired called the new season, invitingly, "Doctor Who Season 1," speaking to hopes that Doctor Who's presence on DIsney+ will attract some new viewers to the long-running sci-fi series. This will be Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Doctor.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwas said when the BBC announced his casting. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Gatwa and Gibson are already filming their second season of Doctor Who. Gatwa isn't sure what the future holds for him as the Doctor thereafter.

"No idea, no plan," Gatwa said. "I just know that I'm loving it and my love for it is growing. It feels so much fun now. I've relaxed and [the Doctor] seems to have sunk down a little bit deeper, from my chest into my gut."

The Doctor Who Christmas Special is streaming now on Disney+. The three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, are also streaming on Disney+. Doctor Who Season 1 will stream on Disney+ in 2024.