Reacher, Fast X Star Alan Ritchson to Star in New Holiday Comedy Movie

Alan Ritchson has become a fan-favorite actor with numerous appearances across franchises like DC, The Fast and the Furious, and Reacher — and now, he’s headed into the world of holiday movies. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Ritchson is tied to star in and produce The Man with the Bag, a new holiday film which will be made for Amazon Studios. The Man with the Bag will be helmed by Disenchanted and Hairspray alum Adam Shankman, with a script written by Stuck in the Middle‘s Allan Rice. The film will presumably be part of Ritchson’s massive three-picture deal with Amazon Studios.

The Man with the Bag begins when Santa’s magical bag of gifts is stolen, forcing him to turn to his naughty list to find help. He enlists expert theif Vance (Ritchson), who is fresh out of prison and trying to go straight, while attempting to spent a normal crime-free Christmas with his family. The thief, with the help of his daughter and a group of misfit elves, then must pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who does Alan Ritchson play in Fast X?

In Fast X, Ritchson portrayed Aimes, the temporary leader of The Agency who is revealed to be a double agent for Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). As Ritchson revealed shortly after the film’s debut, that double agent twist was actually one of several floated for his character.

“I don’t know if this is divulging too much, but we shot a couple different stories. One was that Jason Momoa’s character and Aimes were blood brothers,” Ritchson explained. “They were actually related, and one of the reasons why they were unified was because of their genetic link. There is a version in the editing room of that film, but at the end of the day it was decided that the other version which is what’s in the film now – we learn at the end of the movie that really surprising twist that there was an alliance between them the whole time making him maybe the bad guy – that’s what we’re left with. I wasn’t really sure which version of that was going to live, but I did know that there was a lot of duplicity in the character and that he was ultimately a bad guy, at least for now. We’ll see what the future holds.”

What do you think of the first details surrounding The Man with the Bag? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!