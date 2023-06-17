FUBAR Season 2 Confirmed by Netflix

FUBAR on Netflix is coming back for Season 2! Today during Netflix's TUDUM fan event, Arnold Schwarzenegger himself appeared to bring the good news. Viewers quickly took to FUBAR as it's one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform. That shouldn't come as a shock with one of the legends of the action genre in tow and a nice approachable story. Still, the Chief Action Officer for the brand was more than happy to give the fans some good news. As an added bonus, there are some hysterical bloopers featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger there for the taking as well. So, you can get a good chuckle in too down below!

Here's how Netflix describes FUBAR for everyone who hasn't seen the action series themselves: "Heroes don't retire. They reload. Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in his first series ever! When a father and daughter learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor."

Arnold Schwarzenegger Welcomes His Co-Stars To FUBAR

Working with a legend can be an adjustment. Aparna Brielle couldn't believe the opportunity she got working with Arnold Scwarzenegger on FUBAR. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to her about comparing biceps with the Terminator star.

"Yeah, well, no. First of all, unlike Arnold, I need to get my fitness in check because I am so not. I was playing video games in my off time," She joked about the comparison But no, I think the moment, funnily enough, that I feel like Arnold made me feel like part of the family was when we were shooting the scene all day long, I had a ton of verbiage I had to say, and then we came back from lunch and they added one word for me and it's a whole paragraph and I couldn't do it."

She continued, "I kept messing up. I was tired after lunch and I kept saying the wrong word, getting Spoonerism, and it was so bad. And I was like, 'This is the worst, worst acting I've ever done.' And Arnold was cracking up at my pain. Then, he patted me on the back and he was like, 'You're part of the team now.'"

Filming FUBAR Was Surreal For The Creator

Nick Santora is the mind behind the runaway hit. However, when designing the project, getting Arnold Schwarzenegger to do a TV show must have felt like a pipe dream. But, here we are and the bold choice paid off for just about everyone!

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films -- I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen -- so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me," Santora said in a previous interview. "The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass ... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that – and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it's classified."

Are you pumped for FUBAR Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!