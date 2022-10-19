Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone Carve Pumpkins for Halloween

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone got together to carve some pumpkins for Halloween. On Instagram, the action star posted a picture with his friend as they got into the holiday spirit at home. One detail that fans might get a kick out of is the duo using bowie knifes for their Jack-O-Lanterns. (That might help explain why the eyes and mouths look like that.) With the Expendables in the rear-view for the moment, viewers are happy to see the two stars just kind of enjoying their later years. Schwarzenegger had that heart surgery not too long ago and has been sharing a ton of his daily life on social. Meanwhile Stallone is preparing to debut a new show. Check out the Halloween fun down below for yourself.

Talking to ET about his upcoming stint on Paramount+'s Tulsa King, Stallone said that viewers would get a glimpse at the real him. Playing a character like Dwight Manfredi, it's hard not to drift into some of his personal habits.

"You're probably going to see, for better or worse, who I am," Stallone offered. "A lot of actors go into, who should I morph into? I think if you just say what happens -- what would it be like if Sylvester Stallone... just became a gangster? The personality is mine; I'm a gangster but I don't change the way I talk... You have your personality like the way you are right now.... You never see it coming. You don't automatically become the stereotype gangster. That's too obvious. You just be yourself."

What Is Tulsa King About?

Here's how the network is describing the upcoming series after that big trailer on Sunday: "Tulsa King (wt) follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

Would you like to see these two legends in another Expendables movie? Let us know down in the comments!