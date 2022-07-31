Chris Pratt, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More Celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger's 75th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger! The iconic action star known for The Terminator, Predator, True Lies, and much more turned 75 on July 30th. Schwarzenegger has a vast filmography and many fans have taken to social media today to celebrate him and his best roles. The actor is also getting a lot of love from his family as well as some of his co-stars ranging from Jamie Lee Curtis (True Lies) to Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) who will soon be working with the actor again on his upcoming Netflix series.
Schwarzenegger's upcoming untitled action-comedy sees him and Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro teaming up to play a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. Casting news has been pouring in about the new show, and it was revealed earlier this month that Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) was the latest to join the series. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the show will also feature Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Warped!), Fortune Feimster (Kenan), Barbara Eve Harris (Station 19), Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin), and Travis Van Winkle (You) as series regulars.
You can check out the posts celebrating Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday from Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and more below...
Super Son-In-Law
Happy birthday to the man, the myth, and the legend. Love you @schwarzenegger! pic.twitter.com/PE7fYLUlC9— Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 30, 2022
Epic Filmography
Happy birthday to Arnold Schwarzenegger! pic.twitter.com/NWpwjuA8Gw— Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) July 30, 2022
True Lies Forever
The One And Only
Happy birthday to THE Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger! pic.twitter.com/9UD8krUneq— Terminator 2 Movie (@Terminator2Mov) July 30, 2022
Amazing Throwback
Dynamic Duo
75 trips around the Sun for The Oak! We love you, Arnold. Thank you for all the greatness you’ve brought to the World. #HappyBirthdayArnold @schwarzenegger 🎂 pic.twitter.com/IpcjwD5rDC— Gabriel Luna (@IamGabrielLuna) July 30, 2022
"ArnOLD"
Co-Star Comradery
Cheers and Happy Birthday Arnold @Schwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/4T2qktycGN— Sarah Douglas (@TheSarahDouglas) July 30, 2022
Amazing Art
Wishing a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to action icon #ArnoldSchwarzenegger! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/nWZHiX0IM3— Drew Struzan 🎨 (@DrewStruzan) July 30, 2022
Never Forget Freeze
Happy 75th Birthday to the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger! 🎉🥳
We hope his birthday is as *cool* as Mr. Freeze! 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/H67F1st4sC— Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) July 30, 2022
A Legend
To celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger's 75th birthday, I've attempted to squeeze as many Arnie classic lines into 2 minutes and 20 seconds.— The Sting (@TSting18) July 30, 2022
Happy Birthday, Big Man. pic.twitter.com/XRaejI8isX