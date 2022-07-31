Chris Pratt, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More Celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger's 75th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger! The iconic action star known for The Terminator, Predator, True Lies, and much more turned 75 on July 30th. Schwarzenegger has a vast filmography and many fans have taken to social media today to celebrate him and his best roles. The actor is also getting a lot of love from his family as well as some of his co-stars ranging from Jamie Lee Curtis (True Lies) to Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) who will soon be working with the actor again on his upcoming Netflix series.

Schwarzenegger's upcoming untitled action-comedy sees him and Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro teaming up to play a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. Casting news has been pouring in about the new show, and it was revealed earlier this month that Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) was the latest to join the series. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the show will also feature Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Warped!), Fortune Feimster (Kenan), Barbara Eve Harris (Station 19), Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin), and Travis Van Winkle (You) as series regulars.

You can check out the posts celebrating Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday from Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and more below...