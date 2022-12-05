Atlanta Film Critics Circle Honors Glass Onion, Top Gun: Maverick, and More With 2022 Awards

2022 is coming to an end and as usual that means a ton of accolades for the best movies of the year with awards season. Among the first to announce their winners this year is the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a voting member), a group made up of 31 Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine and online journalism. Our annual Top 10 list of feature films has been revealed today along with our selections in a variety of other categories. When it comes to critic's group selections it would be easy to assume stuffiness takes precdent, but there's a refreshing amount of originality and unique winners among our 2022 list.

In addition to the Top 10 movies of the year, our ballot also includes specific categories for those in front of and behind the camera as well as our two annual special awards, the AFCC Special Awards for Best Breakthrough Performer and Best First Feature Film. Two films came away as the favorites in many categories with Everything Everywhere All At Once being named Best Picture but also Best Director for the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was also present in our Top 10 but was also awarded Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actress for Janelle Monae. We also went to the danger zone and awarded multiple accolades to Top Gun: Maverick. You can find the full list of Atlanta Film Critics Circle 2021 winners below!

TOP 10 FILMS (ranked):

1. WINNER Everything Everywhere All at Once

2. The Fabelmans

3. The Banshees of Inisherin

4. Tár

5. RRR

6. Top Gun: Maverick

7. Decision to Leave

8. Women Talking

9. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

10. Nope

BEST LEAD ACTOR:

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST LEAD ACTRESS:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Janelle Monae, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST DIRECTOR:

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SCREENPLAY:

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST DOCUMENTARY:

Fire of Love

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

RRR (India)

BEST ANIMATED FILM:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

Michael Giacchino, The Batman

BEST STUNT WORK:

Top Gun: Maverick

AFCC Special Award for BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:

Austin Butler, Elvis

AFCC Special Award for BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM:

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun