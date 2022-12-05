Atlanta Film Critics Circle Honors Glass Onion, Top Gun: Maverick, and More With 2022 Awards
2022 is coming to an end and as usual that means a ton of accolades for the best movies of the year with awards season. Among the first to announce their winners this year is the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a voting member), a group made up of 31 Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine and online journalism. Our annual Top 10 list of feature films has been revealed today along with our selections in a variety of other categories. When it comes to critic's group selections it would be easy to assume stuffiness takes precdent, but there's a refreshing amount of originality and unique winners among our 2022 list.
In addition to the Top 10 movies of the year, our ballot also includes specific categories for those in front of and behind the camera as well as our two annual special awards, the AFCC Special Awards for Best Breakthrough Performer and Best First Feature Film. Two films came away as the favorites in many categories with Everything Everywhere All At Once being named Best Picture but also Best Director for the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was also present in our Top 10 but was also awarded Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actress for Janelle Monae. We also went to the danger zone and awarded multiple accolades to Top Gun: Maverick. You can find the full list of Atlanta Film Critics Circle 2021 winners below!
TOP 10 FILMS (ranked):
1. WINNER Everything Everywhere All at Once
2. The Fabelmans
3. The Banshees of Inisherin
4. Tár
5. RRR
6. Top Gun: Maverick
7. Decision to Leave
8. Women Talking
9. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
10. Nope
BEST LEAD ACTOR:
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST LEAD ACTRESS:
Cate Blanchett, Tár
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Janelle Monae, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST DIRECTOR:
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SCREENPLAY:
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST DOCUMENTARY:
Fire of Love
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:
RRR (India)
BEST ANIMATED FILM:
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
BEST STUNT WORK:
Top Gun: Maverick
AFCC Special Award for BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:
Austin Butler, Elvis
AFCC Special Award for BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM:
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun