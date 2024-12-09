Atlanta Film Critics Circle Honors Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, and Anora With 2024 Awards

2024 is coming to a close and the conversation of best films of the year is already heating up. Among the first critics groups to announce their awards this year is the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a voting member), and our voting body is made up of 38 Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine, and online journalism. Our annual Top 10 list of feature films has been revealed today along with our selections in a variety of other categories. Despite the inclusion of several previously lauded critical darlings, the AFCC’s Top 10 list does not leave Hollywood’s blockbusters out of the equation either, and also manages to blend a variety of genres as well.

In addition to the Top 10 movies of the year, our ballot also includes specific categories for those in front of and behind the camera. It’s no surprise really that Sean Baker’s Anora not only walked away as our #1 movie of the year, but took home several other prizes as well including Best Original Screenplay for Baker, and both Best Breakthrough Performer and Best Actress for its star, Mikey Madison.

The AFCC also has two annual special awards that we announce every year, including Best Breakthrough Performer (the aforementioned Madison taking the spot this year) and Best First Feature Film, which was awarded to Josh Margolin for the action-comedy Thelma. In addition the AFCC added another unique new category this year with Best Dog, a prize that went to none other than Peggy as Dogpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

You can find the full list of Atlanta Film Critics Circle 2024 winners below!

BEST FILM:

Anora

TOP 10 FILMS (ranked):

1. Anora

2. Challengers

3. Nickel Boys

4. The Brutalist

5. Conclave

6. Dune: Part Two

7. Sing Sing

8. Wicked: Part One

9. The Wild Robot

10. I Saw the TV Glow

BEST LEAD ACTOR:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

BEST LEAD ACTRESS:

Mikey Madison, Anora

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Ariana Grande, Wicked

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST:

Sing Sing

BEST DIRECTOR:

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Sean Baker, Anora

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

BEST DOCUMENTARY:

Sugarcane

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

Kneecap (Ireland)

BEST ANIMATED FILM:

The Wild Robot

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Nickel Boys

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers

BEST STUNT WORK:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:

Mikey Madison, Anora

BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM:

Josh Margolin, Thelma

BEST VOICE PERFORMANCE:

Lupita Nyong’o, The Wild Robot

BEST DOG:

Peggy as Dogpool, Deadpool & Wolverine