Black Clover Finally Sets A Date for Its Big Spring Return

Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of the series overall, and it has finally set a date for its big return coming this Spring. Black Clover officially kicked off the final arc of the series a little over a year ago, and series creator Yuki Tabata left the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to help make it happen. This meant that the final arc of the manga is now being spread over a quarterly release schedule, and a huge gap in between each of the new releases. This has been especially the case ahead of its new update this Spring.

Black Clover last returned for new chapters of the manga earlier this year with the Winter 2025 edition of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine as part of the new quarterly release schedule for the manga’s final arc, and now a date has been set for its return for the Spring 2025 edition. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, Black Clover will be officially returning for new chapters with the May 2nd release of Jump GIGA magazine. So it won’t be too much longer now.

What to Know for Black Clover’s Spring 2025 Return

Black Clover has confirmed it will be returning for two new chapters with the May 2nd issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. This means that the series will be continuing with Chapters 379 and 380 of Yuki Tabata’s original manga, but it has yet to be revealed how many pages each of these chapters will be running for. If it’s anything like the previous updates, these will be fairly meaty chapters that showcase a significant new phase of the final battles as Asta and Yuno are now in the midst of the final battle against Lucius Zogratis as the fate of the Clover Kingdom hangs in the balance.

At the tail end of the previous entry, Asta and Yuno now stood side by side as they ready to take on Lucius one final time. The start of their fight saw the two of them make some significant gains over the villain, but it was soon made clear that the fight was far from over. But it also seems like the arc is far from over as well as this new entry brings us closer to the end, but seemingly not as close to the end as it had seemed before when the fight against Lucius first began.

Is Black Clover’s Anime Coming Back?

Black Clover‘s anime ended after 170 episodes quite some time ago, but it has yet to be announced whether or not the series will ever return. The anime left things off on a massive cliffhanger before even the events of the final arc began, so there will be plenty to adapt when the series returns. It’s more likely that we’ll see the anime return following the end of the manga to avoid catching up to the material again, but that also might not be an issue if Pierrot changes over their release schedule to a more seasonal rotation.

Black Clover’s final arc has yet to reveal how much longer it will go, and it’s possible that the series could be ending this year depending on how this new wave of chapters hits this Spring. This will be a significant indicator of just how much longer the series can go as the final battle continues. But there’s also no telling if this will be the final battle either as Black Clover is more likely to end with some kind of fight between Asta and Yuno to settle their rivalry, Naruto style.