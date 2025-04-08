Best Buy Announces Nintendo Switch 2 Midnight Release

Best Buy has announced its plans to hold a midnight release for the Nintendo Switch 2, continuing a tradition that goes back many console generations. Fans will be able to pre-order the upcoming Nintendo console and walk into select Best Buy stores where they can pick up their console and head home. However, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have seen some slight changes in plans due to tariffs set by the Trump administration. Nintendo’s official website had pre-orders listed to start being available on May 8th, but this may change due to the tariffs.

While the pre-order date has the potential to change, Nintendo is firm on the June 5th release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, and Best Buy will hold midnight releases for the console at certain locations. The official announcement came from Best Buy, along with information regarding the release.

Nintendo switch 2 console and controller.

The midnight release for the Nintendo Switch 2 at Best Buy will allow fans to enter most stores at midnight, where they can pick up their pre-ordered consoles. Like the original Nintendo Switch, additional pre-orders for games, like Mario Kart World, and accessories can also be picked up. Some stores may carry extra products for purchase outside of pre-orders, but fans should not count on this.

Best Buy is just one of many retailers allowing fans to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2, but so far, it is the only one to announce a special midnight release. The Nintendo Switch 2 is currently offering two different bundles, with one being the console alone for $449.99, or a bundle containing Mario Kart World for $499.99. Both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the pricing of its games have seen criticism, and sadly, fans may see these prices go up before release due to the tariffs.