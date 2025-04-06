Steam Game Just Released Is Free for One Week Only

A new Steam game just released this year is free for one week only. That said, the new free Steam game is not going to be for everybody. The Steam game in question launched back on January 23, 2025. And since its launch, it has been free-to-play. That said, one week from now, on April 13, the game will shift from free-to-play to a paid early access game. In other words, Steam users have one week to get it for free. Meanwhile, how much it will cost when this shift happens, remains to be seen.

The free Steam game is called 1000 Princes: Born to Love You, a “female-oriented 3D visual novel otome game.” Hence the disclaimer that it is not for everybody. Those that are interested in this though will want to grab it for free while they still can.

According to Steam User Reviews, the game is decent. Right now, it has a “Mostly Positive” rating. This is the result of 71 percent of user reviews rating the game positively.

“1000 Princes is a female-oriented 3D visual novel otome game,” reads an official pitch of the game. “A fracture in your timeline has caused all your prince husbands — spanning past, present and future from different settings — to time-travel to your current era. Now 1,000 princes coexist on your shared timeline, protecting and adoring you.”

Why is the game going from free-to-play to a paid early access game? Well, for the simple reason to sustain development and support.

“I’m Ginyan, the developer of 1000 Princes. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has downloaded the game. Your encouragement and constructive criticism have been the greatest driving force behind my continued efforts to improve the gameplay experience,” writes the developer. “However, I must inform you — very apologetically — that 1000 Princes will officially shift from a free game to a paid one one week from now.”

The statement continues: “While the game’s visuals and music have been partially assisted by AI technology, the truth is that I’ve still invested an enormous amount of time, energy, and money into character modeling, animation, story writing, UI and coding, integrating AI resources, testing, and ongoing maintenance. In order to continue operating the game long-term and delivering new updates, transitioning to a paid model is a difficult but necessary decision.”

It remains to be seen what the future of the Steam game is, but the developer promises further development and updates. As for Steam Deck compatibility, it is unclear what type of support there is. And this is because the Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” Typically though when a game lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown” it either does not run on Steam Deck or does not run on it well.

