MAX Removing Fan-Favorite HBO Original Show (And Subscribers Are Furious)

A fan-favorite HBO original show is being removed from HBO Max, and subscribers are not happy about it. Like Netflix, Hulu, and every other streaming service, movies and TV shows are constantly being added and removed from Max. However, it is not often a streaming service will remove its own original content. That is exactly what Max is doing though. It’s not just a random HBO original show from Max being removed though, but a fan favorite, making the decision all the more questionable in the eyes of fans.

The HBO original show in question was supposed to leave this month on April 11, however, this date has been pushed back to June 3. In other words, Max subscribers have a few more months to watch The Leftovers. The supernatural drama from Damon Lindelof and Tom Perotta debuted back in 2014 and ran to 2017 across three seasons, which consisted of 28 episodes.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Leftovers boasts scores of 91 and 90. The former is its score with critics, while the latter is its audience score. To this end, not only is it a hit with critics, but an undeniable fan-favorite. And these fans are not happy it could be removed in June if the departure date is not pushed back again.

“Do not touch The Leftovers,” writes one subscriber on Reddit. “The leftovers is one of the best shows of all time. Let alone on Max. Why,” adds another subscriber.

Meanwhile a third subscriber adds: “It’s so stupid they’re removing The Leftovers. I don’t think they would ever remove The Sopranos.”

It’s important to note that this is not unprecedented. This is not the first HBO original to be removed from Max, and it is unlikely to be the last. That said, it is not often, and when it does happen, it usually does not go down very well.

Of course, there is time for Max to change course and not remove the show in June. That said, it has not communicated any such plans. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, those interested in checking out The Leftovers with their MAX subscription should get watching because you only have two months to watch three seasons.

