New God of War Ragnarok Update Leaves Players Confused

A new God of War Ragnarok update has today released for PS5 and PS4 consoles, but players have simply been left confused by it. Despite having launched over two years ago, Santa Monica Studio has still been supporting GoW Ragnarok continuously over that time. In fact, just a few weeks back, a substantial new update for the game dropped as a way of celebrating the 20th anniversary of God of War as a franchise. Now, in the wake of that patch, another such update has gone live, but what it does is still being investigated.

As of this moment, update version 6.05 of God of War Ragnarok is downloadable on PS5 and PS4. Despite this, Santa Monica Studio hasn’t called attention to the release of this update whatsoever. In turn, this means that there aren’t any patch notes for the update that inform players of what it does.

Updates like this for God of War Ragnarok aren’t necessarily new as Santa Monica Studio has pushed out smaller patches like this in the past. Still, it leads to those in the God of War community trying to dig through the game to see what exactly has changed, if anything.

More often than not, these updates aren’t anything of note and tend to just improve stability to prevent crashes and other performance struggles. Assuming that the same is true with today’s new God of War Ragnarok patch, that’s likely why Santa Monica Studio chose not to release any official notes on what changed.

Still, God of War fans will likely dig into the update a bit deeper in the coming days to see if anything else was altered on the gameplay side of things that could be notable. If any major discoveries are made, then we’ll be sure to update you here soon on ComicBook.