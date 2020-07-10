Charlize Theron Confirms Atomic Blonde 2 Is Still in Development for Netflix

Ever since Atomic Blonde first arrived in 2017, action fans have been wondering if the hard-hitting Charlize Theron vehicle would get a sequel. The movie didn't light the box office on fire, but it was a solid enough performer to warrant a follow-up, especially considering how many fans it has gained in the past three years. Theron has always suggested that a sequel was in the works, even though there had been little mention of it from anyone else. Earlier this year, news broke that the sequel was indeed moving forward, and that it would be an original project at Netflix, the home of Theron's new film The Old Guard. There hasn't been much update in the months since that report, but Theron has confirmed that Atomic Blonde 2 is very much still happening.

During an interview for The Old Guard, Total Film asked Theron about the long-awaited sequel to Atomic Blonde. The actress cut straight to the chase by confirming that the script for the film is currently being written, and that the idea has already been taken to the executives at Netflix.

“We took [Atomic Blonde 2] to them and Scott Stuber [Head of Original Films at Netflix] was really interested in it," Theron said. "We talked to him about it extensively, and we’re in the process of writing it right now. That character was set up in a way where she didn’t really reveal much of herself. So I feel like there’s a lot of potential there. The bar’s pretty high, but we’re excited about it.”

It sounds like Atomic Blonde 2 is moving right along at Netflix, and the chances of it happening will probably get even better after this weekend. The Old Guard has been a major hit with critics ahead of its debut. Gina Prince-Bythewood's new film is one of the only real summer blockbuster movies we're going to get in 2020, so it will likely turn into a sizable hit for the streaming service. Success for one Charlize Theron action franchise probably means success for another.

There's also a chance The Old Guard could get a sequel of its own, giving Theron even more work with Netflix in the future. When asked about the prospects of a second Old Guard movie, Theron said, "We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it's definitely something that excites us."

