Attack the Block Director Confirms Sequel Talks Are Still Happening

Attack The Block director Joe Cornish has confirmed that sequel talks are taking place. The cult-classic urban crime/alien invasion flick still remains one of the most unique concepts we've seen, some ten years after its release in 2011. Attack the Block introduced film fans to the talent of John Boyega, who stole the show as "Moses," a hard-but-honorable South London thug, who led a gang of orphans in the projects. Now, according to Joe Cornish, he and Boyega have apparently been sitting down and having active talks about the next chapter in the Attack the Block universe!

When EW asked Joe Cornish directly if there is any chance he'll revisit "the Attack the Block universe," Cornish had the following answer:

"We're working on it at the moment. John Boyega was round at my place a few weeks ago and we sat in the garden — socially distanced — talking about story ideas until it was so dark we couldn't see each other. So, yeah, we're working on that."

Attack the Block still remains something of an undiscovered gem for a lot of movie fans. The film was a launchpad for several stars who are now big names in geek culture. John Boyega would see his fame explode after being cast as Finn in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy; female Doctor Who Jodie Whitaker played a pivotal role in the film; and Legends of Tomorrow star Franz Drameh played the Boyega's lieutenant and the gang's enforcer. Looking back at it now, it's a showcase of so much good talent, when they were working hard to breakthrough and become famous.

More than the cast, Attack the Block was a showcase of Joe Cornish's unique filmmaking style. Blending genres and concepts that few would (urban crime drama, sci-fi/horror), Cornish made a unique world and strong characters to populate it. Cornish was stepping out from his collaboration with Adam Buxton (The Adam and Joe Show) and really went for it with his vision. Even though Attack the Block is continuing to gain acclaim a decade later, Joe Cornish has ironically not had the same level of success as many of the actors he helped along - or his buddies Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and Edgar Wright. Cornish's next big film, The Kid Who Would Be King, didn't get him the acclaim, but maybe an Attack the Block sequel would kick-start that process.

Watch Attack the Block if you haven't.