New Avatar The Way of Water Featurette Teases Magic of Pandora

Avatar: The Way of Water has a brand new featurette teasing the magic of Pandora. In the clip posted to James Cameron's accounts on social media, the film comes into full view. Stars like Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldana speak about their experience making this movie. It shouldn't surprise anyone that making the Avatar sequel took a lot longer than a traditional project. But, the results on-screen speak for themselves. From the technology used to bring Pandora to life to the amazing filming techniques employed to deliver some of these shots, the care is evident in every frame of this epic. Go ahead and check it out for yourself down below!

In an interview with Empire Magazine recently, Kate Winslet hinted that the water work was unlike anything else that she'd experienced in Hollywood. "I absolutely loved, loved, loved learning how to breath hold. Maybe that's why I got so good at it, just because I wanted to do it all the time," Winslet revealed. "We think we are only capable of trying new things when we are young, in our twenties, when we feel a heck of a lot more invincible than we do as we get older. So, I was so proud of myself! I did something challenging and new."

Return to Pandora with us. #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16th. pic.twitter.com/1eS8y6b8DD — James Cameron (@JimCameron) December 6, 2022

She added, "But putting the skills together and performing with Sig at the bottom of a 15-foot tank for four minutes at a stretch was a highlight of my career. That woman is such an inspiration! Not only is she effortlessly and naturally beautiful, but her work is always so compelling. And she is such a kind special and lady. So, being able to hold hands together, acting whilst holding our breath, and doing something that very few people in the world get to do, and on a film that is so heavily anticipated -- was absolutely a highlight of my life."

Here's what Disney has to say about the massive blockbuster, just a few days out from the release: "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

Are you excited for more Avatar? Let us know down in the comments!