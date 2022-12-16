Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet as Ronal





Avatar: The Way of Water revealed the first look at Kate Winslet as Ronal. In the pages of Empire Magazine, fans of the science fiction franchise got a lot of new pictures from the upcoming sequel. Way of Water represents a reunion for Winslet and director James Cameron. They famously teamed on Titanic and are hoping to work similar box office magic with the Avatar follow-up. She's playing a Na'vi warrior this time around. She leads the Metkayina tribe along with Tonoware (Cliff Curtis). Inside the oceans of Pandora, there are so many mysteries waiting for both the Na'vi and the audience. Check it out for yourself down below!

During Disney's Cinemacon panel, Cameron promised big things with Way of Water. "Hi, everybody. I'm beaming in from Wellington, New Zealand, where we're hard at work putting the final touches on Avatar two," Cameron began. "I want to start out by saying I know it's been rough on the exhibition community these last two years. I've been making movies for 40 years, and I've never seen anything like this, not even close to threatening the business that I've dedicated my life to."

Along with Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari, Kate Winslet's Ronal leads the Metkayina tribe, who dwell in the shallows of Pandora’s vast oceans – and will play a major part in #Avatar: The Way Of Water.



"I just want you to hear it from me that John and I are here to work with you. You're our partners and the best way we can do that is by delivering content that is a must-see experience at the cinema," the director continued. "With the first Avatar we set out to push the limits of the big screen with the new avatar films. We're pushing those limits even further, with 3d with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and a much greater reality in our visual effects"

"But it's not just the technical while I'm making a movie. It's working with the actors that I find the most rewarding and it's been an amazing adventure to explore Pandora again with our friends," he added. "So we settled on Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Steven Leg, not to mention our new cast members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and this incredible group of extremely talented teenagers, all of whom quickly distinguished themselves in their roles. We wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot was designed for the biggest screen, the highest resolution, and the most immersive 3d available. We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do. I think we pulled it off. I hope we pulled it off. I hope when you see the film in December that you will agree."

