Does Jurassic World Rebirth Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Jurassic World Rebirth has a title that clearly implies the film’s intent to rekindle the Jurassic Park franchise for a new era of fans. The story of Rebirth sees a group comprised of a businessman (Rupert Friend), some mercenaries (Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali), an idealistic scientist (Jonathan Bailey), and an unfortunate family of civilians (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Audrina Miranda, and David Iacono) all get stranded on the abandoned InGen research island of Saint-Hubert, where some of the most outlandish hybrid and mutant dinos have been romaing free for years.

With Rebirth being the seventh film in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World series (and numerous spinoffs and prequels across various media), the franchise is officially getting as big as some of its superhero universe counterparts. With that understanding, it wouldn’t be out of the question for Rebirth to use the now-standard method of including a post-credits scene that sets up the next chapter of the franchise. There’s also the ever-present possibility that a credits scene could reach back to previous films (and cast members) for a fun crossover cameo.

Does Jurassic World Rebirth Have Post-Credits Scenes?

In a word: no. There are no additional scenes of Jurassic World Rebirth to be seen once the end credits begin to roll. Feel free to be the first on to the bathroom.

Will There Be A Jurassic World Rebirth Sequel?

The film takes viewers on a tour of that strange and savage land, but arguably only scratches the surface of what the franchise can do with this new story concept. There will be NO SPOILERS dropped here, but we can say that director Gareth Edwards crafts this film to very much function as a standalone story. The ending leaves things in a place where the franchise could continue with this storyline and characters, or it could just as easily swap them out for a new cast and new arcs, set within the same narrative framework.

At the time of writing this, Universal Pictures is still waiting to see how Jurassic World Rebirth opens over the holiday weekend. Any plans for a direct sequel, a new standalone installment, and any kind of timeline for developing and releasing said project largely depend on how this one performs.

What Is Jurassic World Rebirth About?

The story of Jurassic World Rebirth is set “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion.” In this new status quo, “the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.” To secure that lucrative prize, an extraction team races “to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.”

As stated, the cast of the films is “Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali,” while also “starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.” In addition, “the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is now in theaters.