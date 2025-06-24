Marvel Reportedly Just Paid Millions to the British Royal Family: Here’s Why

As Avengers: Doomsday continues production, Marvel Studios has reportedly paid millions to the British royal family. Per The Irish Sun, this was done so the upcoming blockbuster can film scenes on location at Windsor Great Park over the summer. It’s been said that around 300 cast and crew members will convene there to shoot the necessary sequences. The money Marvel is spending is going to go to a good cause, as the fee will be used to help maintain the park. A source outlined how the situation benefits all parties involved, telling The Irish Sun “Several million pounds is chicken feed to Marvel when their movies make billions. But the money will go to the upkeep of Windsor Great Park so the King of course has a keen interest. Some of the profits of Crown Estates make their way to the Royal Family so it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Avengers: Doomsday recently made headlines for its production work in the United Kingdom when it was reported that a 1960s-era home referred to as “Luke Cage’s House” was being constructed. It’s unknown if this is a bit of misdirection on Marvel’s part to preserve spoilers or if it’s a sign that Luke Cage will make a surprise appearance in Doomsday. Mike Colter has not been announced as part of the movie’s cast.

Marvel has also submitted plans to build a set called “Annie Reynolds’ House” in Bracknell Forest. Some fans believe this could be connected to Bob/Sentry from Thunderbolts*, as the character’s mother is named Annie Reynolds. The third act of Thunderbolts* features Bob reliving childhood trauma in the Void, highlighting the abuse he and his mother suffered at the hands of his father.

Given its massive scale and scope, Avengers: Doomsday is going to boast an expensive production budget. With that in mind, some might find it surprising that Marvel is fine with forking over millions in pounds to film on location, but the fee is what makes this interesting. The filmmakers seemingly felt it was necessary to shoot these scenes on location and construct entire houses for them. It’ll be fascinating to see what these sequences entail. Even if the building names are just red herrings, the scenes are bound to contain key moments and details from Doomsday. The film will have so much on its plate that there won’t be time for filler sequences. So whatever Marvel is getting in the U.K. should be vital for the story.

Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo had a plan for dealing with paparazzi photographers, but there’s only so much even they can do to prevent leaks. As we’ve already seen, people are keeping an eye out for anything from the Doomsday set and sharing it. As production continues, Marvel fans will be scouring the internet in an attempt to learn anything they can about the film. Perhaps more set photos from the U.K. shoot will offer more insight into what the Russos have in store.