Avengers: Doomsday Directors Address Image Leaks (And They Have a Plan)

The Russo brothers aren’t about to let curious fans or paparazzi uncover the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big crossover event before they’re ready to reveal them. As Marvel Studios barrels toward its climactic conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, Joe and Anthony Russo are gearing up to helm both Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars. With filming for Doomsday scheduled to begin next month in London, anticipation continues building around what these massive projects will entail. Following their enormous success with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the directing duo now faces the challenge of not only crafting another epic narrative but also keeping it under wraps until its May 2026 release. In a recent interview with Collider, they’ve revealed their strategic approach to preventing unauthorized images and information from leaking during production, demonstrating just how seriously they’re taking security for these highly anticipated blockbusters.

“We’re pretty good about shutting that down,” Joe Russo explained when asked about dealing with paparazzi attempting to capture set photos. His brother Anthony elaborated that they’ve “strategized to hopefully be effective with that,” suggesting they’ve learned from past experiences on their previous Marvel projects.

One key element of their leak-prevention strategy involves prioritizing indoor filming. The team plans to conduct significant portions of production on enclosed soundstages rather than vulnerable outdoor locations.

“We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent,” Joe emphasized. For scenes that absolutely require outdoor settings, Anthony noted they’ve carefully selected locations with security concerns in mind, further minimizing opportunities for unwanted access.

This intensive level of secrecy extends beyond just physical production. When asked about when casting announcements and character details might be revealed, Joe playfully responded, “Never. Not until you go to the theater.”

The Russos are established filming in London for what they described as “a standard-length shoot” lasting approximately six months for each movie. Doomsday will be shot first, followed by Secret Wars the following summer, according to the timeline shared with Collider.

While plot specifics remain heavily guarded, limited information has emerged regarding Doomsday. The film will feature Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU, not as Tony Stark but as the villainous Doctor Doom. The new Fantastic Four cast—Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach—is expected to appear alongside Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has been rumored to participate, with persistent speculation about Chris Evans potentially returning in some capacity despite his denials.

The directors have indicated that Doomsday will likely mirror Infinity War with an approximate 150-minute run time, while Secret Wars may follow Endgame with a three-hour duration.

“If I were a betting man, I would say the first one is two and a half, and the second one’s three hours,” Joe Russo suggested, acknowledging the substantial narrative ground both films must cover.

These upcoming Avengers entries represent crucial moments for Marvel Studios as they attempt to recapture the unprecedented success of Endgame following a period of mixed reception to recent projects. The studio clearly believes the Russo brothers, alongside returning writer Stephen McFeely, possess the creative vision necessary to effectively conclude the sprawling Multiverse Saga while introducing the MCU’s new arch-villain in Downey’s Doctor Doom.

As production begins next month, fans eager for details may need to practice patience—the Russo brothers are determined to ensure the biggest surprises remain intact until audiences experience them on the big screen.

