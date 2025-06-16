7 Best MCU Characters That First Appeared on Disney+ Shows

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto Disney+ has fundamentally changed how fans meet new heroes and villains. No longer confined to two-hour theatrical blocks, the streaming platform allows for deeper character introductions, intricate backstories, and a chance for lesser-known figures from the comics to shine in extended narratives. This shift has not only enriched the MCU’s tapestry but has also rapidly introduced a wave of compelling personalities who have quickly become fan favorites or pivotal players in the overarching saga. As a result, the Disney+ TV shows have proven to be an effective MCU launchpad, giving characters the necessary screen time to establish their motivations, powers, and place within the vast interconnected universe.

From street-level heroes to cosmic entities, some key MCU characters demonstrate the diverse storytelling potential that Disney+ service has unlocked, offering fresh perspectives and exciting new dynamics within the established Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s our pick for the best MCU characters introduced on streaming first.

1) Kate Bishop

Making her debut in the Hawkeye series, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) immediately shot her way into the hearts of viewers. As a highly skilled archer and a longtime admirer of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate brings a refreshing blend of youthful enthusiasm, determination, and surprising competence. The series masterfully establishes her origin, driven by the events of The Avengers‘ Battle of New York, and showcases her natural talent for combat and investigation, even before fully stepping into the hero life. Steinfeld’s portrayal perfectly captures Kate’s charm, wit, and underlying vulnerability, creating a compelling dynamic with Renner’s seasoned Avenger.

Kate Bishop’s introduction is a prime example of how Disney+ can effectively pass the torch and expand the MCU’s roster of heroes. The extended format of a series allowed ample time to develop her relationship with Clint, explore her family background, and firmly establish her as a capable successor to the Hawkeye mantle. Her presence signals a bright future for the next generation of Avengers, and fans are eagerly anticipating where her journey will take her next within the wider cinematic universe.

2) Moon Knight

The arrival of Moon Knight in his self-titled series brought a distinctly darker and more psychologically complex hero to the MCU. Portrayed with incredible versatility by Oscar Isaac, the character grapples with Dissociative Identity Disorder, primarily manifesting as the mild-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant and the ruthless mercenary Marc Spector, both serving the Egyptian moon god Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham). The series delves into themes of mental health, mythology, and moral ambiguity, setting it apart tonally from many other MCU projects. Plus, Isaac’s ability to seamlessly switch between personas, each with unique mannerisms and perspectives, gave fans a standout performance.

Moon Knight demonstrated Disney+’s capacity to explore more mature themes and unconventional hero narratives within the MCU framework. The show’s focus on trauma and the supernatural offered a fresh flavor, with the mystery of Jake Lockley, the third dominant alter, adding another layer of intrigue. Moon Knight’s introduction expanded the mystical and supernatural corners of the MCU, proving that Disney+ is fertile ground for characters who operate outside the traditional superhero mold, bringing with them a unique set of internal conflicts.

3) She-Hulk

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) smashed her way onto screens in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, offering a unique blend of superhero action, legal comedy, and fourth-wall-breaking meta-commentary. As a lawyer who accidentally gains Hulk powers, Jennifer navigates the complexities of her new green form while managing her career and personal life. While the series’ reception was divisive, Maslany’s performance is a highlight, effortlessly embodying Jennifer’s wit and occasional exasperation with the absurdities of her situation.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law utilized the Disney+ format to experiment with genre, delivering the MCU’s first true half-hour comedy. This approach allowed for a character study that explored themes of identity, sexism, and the challenges of being a female superhero in a public-facing role. Despite controversies, Jennifer Walters’ introduction provided a much-needed dose of humor and self-awareness, showing that the MCU can successfully host characters whose stories are as much about everyday struggles as they are about saving the world.

4) US Agent

John Walker (Wyatt Russell) made a tumultuous entrance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, initially presented as the government’s chosen successor to Captain America. Walker’s arc is one of the most compelling and complex in the Disney+ era, as he grapples with the immense pressure of the shield, his own insecurities, and the desire to live up to an impossible legacy. Russell delivers a powerful performance, portraying Walker’s descent from a decorated soldier into a morally compromised figure, eventually adopting the moniker “US Agent.”

The Falcon and the Winter provided the narrative space to explore the darker aspects of patriotism and the psychological toll of being a super-soldier without the inherent nobility of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). John Walker’s journey from a symbol of hope to a flawed anti-hero was a nuanced character study that Disney+ facilitated perfectly. His return in Thunderbolts* promises that Marvel Studios will continue to explore characters who operate in the grey areas of heroism.

5) Sylvie

Loki introduced a host of fascinating characters, but none made quite the immediate impact as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). A variant of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) who has been on the run from the Time Variance Authority for her entire life, Sylvie is driven by a fierce desire for revenge against those who pruned her reality. Her cunning, resourcefulness, and emotional depth quickly established her as a formidable and sympathetic figure. In addition, Di Martino’s portrayal captured Sylvie’s hardened exterior and underlying vulnerability, creating a captivating dynamic with Hiddleston’s Loki.

Sylvie’s introduction was pivotal not just for the Loki series but for the entire Multiverse Saga. Her actions directly led to the fracturing of the Sacred Timeline, unleashing cosmic chaos upon the MCU. Disney+ provided the ideal platform to unravel her tragic backstory and showcase her central role in events of universe-altering significance, an arc that couldn’t fit as a side story in a two-hour movie. As such, Sylvie stands as a testament to how these series can introduce characters who immediately become integral to the MCU’s grand narrative.

6) Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) burst onto the scene in Ms. Marvel with an infectious energy and a uniquely vibrant perspective on the MCU. As a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City who idolizes Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala’s journey into heroism is filled with charm and relatable coming-of-age struggles. Furthermore, Vellani’s performance is a breakout, perfectly embodying Kamala’s enthusiasm and endearing awkwardness.

Ms. Marvel highlighted Disney+’s ability to introduce a new generation of heroes and bring much-needed representation to the forefront. The series beautifully wove Kamala’s powers into her personal story of self-discovery. Her successful transition to the big screen in The Marvels further solidified her place as a key young hero, showcasing how the Disney+ shows can effectively launch characters into larger MCU adventures.

7) Death

The cosmic entity Death made her striking MCU debut in Agatha All Along, portrayed by the consistently excellent Aubrey Plaza. Initially appearing as the enigmatic Rio Vidal, an old flame of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and the original Green Witch, her true nature as the embodiment of death and decay was gradually revealed over the weeks that followed. Plus, Death’s long history with Agatha, including a tragic past involving their son Nicholas Scratch (Cooper Friedman), added a surprising emotional complexity to the character.

Plaza’s performance masterfully conveyed Death’s ancient power, her profound connection to the natural order, and her complicated feelings for Agatha. Agatha All Along allowed for an exploration of Death’s motivations, particularly her role in maintaining universal balance and her conflict with those who defy it, like Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke). By personifying such a fundamental force, the MCU not only expanded its mystical lore but also introduced a character whose influence could have far-reaching consequences across the universe, all developed within the focused narrative of a character-focused streaming series.

