Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo May Spoil a Defender’s Return (Or Is It a Misdirect?)

The event films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe never pull their punches. Heroes from all corners of the universe come together to face whatever threat is in their way, and they always do it in style. The fun doesn’t come from the characters that have top billing, though. No, the good people at Marvel Studios know that a movie is only as good as its biggest cameo, so they always sneak a few in. Thanos shows up in The Avengers‘ post-credits scene, and Avengers: Infinity War finds time to tease Captain Marvel following its dramatic cliffhanger. And if a new report is correct, Avengers: Doomsday will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors by featuring a Defenders character.

After receiving a significant release date delay, Doomsday is taking its time and getting its house in order. That’s not even a pun because the production is currently working on constructing a structure that plans refer to as Annie Reynolds’ House. Annie is the mother of Sentry, who is played by Lewis Pullman, a member of the Doomsday cast. The Reynolds household appears in Thunderbolts*, so it makes sense that the next Avengers movie could return to it. However, another building on the set list doesn’t have any connections to the Doomsday cast, as it seemingly belongs to a hero from the small screen.

The Irish Sun is reporting that Marvel Studios is working with the Royal Family because it’s planning to film scenes next to Windsor Castle. A photo from the Doomsday set proves that a 1960s-era home is already in the area, and the publication claims that the listing refers to it as “Luke Cage’s House.” That’s a lot to take in, especially because the character has yet to appear in live-action since the cancellation of Marvel’s Netflix shows. There are several explanations for the development, though, and at least one of them could mean that Power Man’s future is bright.

The Defenders Are Slowly Making Their Way to the MCU

To get the obvious out of the way, there’s a scenario in which “Luke Cage’s House” is a fake name to throw off the scent. After all, Marvel Studios uses working titles to keep details about its projects under wraps, and with Doomsday being as important as it is, that level of protection could apply to structures now as well. But that theory is no fun, especially since another member of the Defenders will make their MCU debut in the near future.

Daredevil and Kingpin were the first Netflix characters to be introduced in the MCU, but it took a while for them to return to their natural habitat. However, despite some production issues, Daredevil: Born Again was a success and already has a second season in the works. Jessica Jones will appear in the sophomore outing and help Matt Murdock fight Mayor Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force in the streets of New York City. While it felt like a foregone conclusion that Cage would join her because of their past, Marvel Studios may have bigger plans for him.

Given the appearance of the home on the set of Doomsday, a variant of Cage could be on the way that embraces the campiness of the character’s early runs. It’s hard to say what kind of role he would play in a movie that already has so much on its plate, but he deserves a seat at the table as much as any of the mutants that are part of the cast list. Maybe having Cage prove himself against a villain of Doom’s caliber will even open the door for his street-level buddies to join him in the MCU’s event films going forward.