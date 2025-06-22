Avengers: Doomsday Can Quickly Explain RDJ’s Doom With One Major MCU Fight

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking for wins wherever it can find them. Despite not hitting it big at the box office, Thunderbolts* has both critics and fans in its corner, with everyone who sees it singing its praises. Marvel Studios will look to go two for two when The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters. However, no matter how much goodwill the New Avengers and Marvel’s First Family build up, it’s going to be up to Avengers: Doomsday to alert the world that the MCU is back. Marvel Studios is well aware of that, so it’s bringing in talent that knows how to dominate the comic book movie genre.

Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the next two Avengers movies, which will focus on the multiverse. That’s not all that surprising since the Big Bad of Phases 4 and 5, Kang, is all about taking over alternate realities. The only problem is that Kang is yesterday’s news, as a new villain will take the reins when he makes his debut in Doomsday: Doctor Doom.

After years of waiting, Doom is here, and it’s not just anyone putting on the green outfit. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU and turning in his Iron Man suit for the Doom helmet. It’s going to be shocking to see the one-time face of the MCU turn heel, and it’s up to Marvel Studios to make the transition feel organic. One fan doesn’t want anyone to stress, however, because they believe they have the perfect solution to the Doom conundrum.

While scrolling the MCUTheories subreddit, user TheGreatMason decided to give their two cents on the theory going around about Doom dreamwalking into the body of Earth-616’s Tony Stark. It would explain why the character needs to wear a mask, as the years of decay will surely have taken a toll on Iron Man. Unfortunately, there’s an issue with the idea that TheGreatMason can’t overlook.

“I have read the theory of Dr. Doom being a Tony Stark variant who dreamwalks into 616 Tony’s body and that’s why his face is scarred,” they said. “While I think dreamwalking was a fun concept for a single-movie villain with horror elements and I like the idea of Doom being able to use dreamwalking if necessary, I don’t like the idea of the main saga’s villain being somebody who goes around in his dead variant’s body.”

TheGreatMason may not like the dreamwalking concept for a major villain, but there’s another aspect of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that sticks out to them. On Earth-838, the Illuminati defeat Thanos on Titan, which the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy fail to do in Avengers: Infinity War. Doctor Strange can’t focus on the battle, though, because he’s too busy messing with the Darkhold. The Illuminati have to put Strange down because he’s a loose cannon, but they still want the public to think he’s a hero, and TheGreatMason thinks Doom could be in a similar situation. Having defeated Thanos on his world with the Infinity Stones, he might pretend to be as noble as Strange or Earth-616’s Tony.

“His face could be scarred the same way Tony’s face was scarred at the end of Endgame and he could be the celebrated main hero of his home world,” TheGreatMason added. “This would also give him more tools to manipulate the Avengers of 616. If he has the same exact scar as 616 Tony because he is the hero who saved that world from Thanos, there are more reasons to trust him when he says that X-Men from Earth 10005 are evil, right?”

Doctor Doom Fighting Thanos Isn’t as Crazy as It Seems

The majority of the comments on the post like the idea of Doom battling the Mad Titan. Adding fuel to the fire is that the comic panel of Doom ripping out Thanos’ spine, which frequently circulates on the internet, is from 2015’s Secret Wars, a title that Marvel Studios is surely combing through for inspiration for its next two Avengers movies. There’s no better way to prove how formidable the new Big Bad is than having them defeat an old one.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

Do you think Doctor Doom fighting Thanos would help explain the villain’s appearance? What else do you want to see from Robert Downey Jr.’s new character? Let us know in the comments below!