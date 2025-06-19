Avengers: Doomsday Filming Details Include a Location Important to One Hero’s Past

Despite facing backlash throughout Phases 4 and 5, Marvel Studios is doing a good job of building the hype for Avengers: Doomsday. Of course, the big draw of the movie is that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not as his original character, Tony Stark. He will bring Victor von Doom to life and torment the heroes who go up against his villain. However, despite most of the original Avengers being gone, Doom won’t have it easy. The Fantastic Four are about to join the fray, and they will have company in the form of Sam Wilson and his allies. Initially, both of those groups are going to have to take a backseat, though, because a new team is in town.

The end of 2025’s Thunderbolts* reveals that the titular team is now the “New Avengers.” Valentina Allegra de Fontaine puts the whole thing together to save her skin, but the anti-heroes take to their new roles pretty quickly. They have operated as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for over a year by the time the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene rolls around, revealing the Fantastic Four’s ship has entered the planet’s atmosphere. Doomsday is sure to pick up right after that, but information about the movie’s filming location reveals that things are going to get even more complicated for the New Avengers.

BBC News got its hands on some plans Marvel submitted to the council of Berkshire, England. The company wants to build a single house outside Bracknell Forest, which isn’t abnormal for a production as large as Doomsday‘s. What makes the plans noteworthy, though, is that they list a name for the structure, “Annie Reynolds’ House.” Now, there aren’t any notable heroes in the Doomsday cast list with the first name Annie, but Reynolds just so happens to be the last name of the MCU’s strongest character, Sentry.

The Void May Return to the MCU Sooner Than Anticipated

The reason the public is so quick to embrace the New Avengers is that they save New York City from the Void, Bob Reynolds’ evil alter-ego. Valentina tries to kill Bob after he defies her, which blows up in her face because her attack unleashes the Void. The dark entity begins absorbing everything it can, but Yelena Belova can’t just stand by and watch. She lets the Void take her and realizes that it forces anyone inside to relive their worst memories. Yelena finds Bob in his childhood home, where his dad is abusing him and his mother, Annie. It’s trauma that Bob just can’t move past, but with he help of his new friends, he sends the Void packing and begins the healing process.

To ensure the Void doesn’t get out again, Bob gives up being Sentry and hangs out in Avengers Tower while his friends defend the planet. He seems fine with the arrangement, but if his childhood home returns in Doomsday, that means something isn’t right. The best-case scenario is that Bob visits his mother for a long-overdue conversation. However, Doom probably isn’t going to let powerhouses like Sentry move around freely, so there’s also a chance that he realizes Bob’s potential and takes control of him somehow, forcing his enemies into the Void. In any case, Bob going back home isn’t a good omen because it’s hard to put that genie back into the bottle.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

