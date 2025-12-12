5 Things We Want to See in Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday appears to be imminent, and there are numerous elements it should include to meet the enormous expectations of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The franchise’s biggest movie since Avengers: Endgame (2019) promises to assemble a new team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, led by Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie). The Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Thunderbolts/New Avengers will also take center stage as Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) emerges as the MCU’s next big bad. As the Multiverse Saga’s major event before its culmination in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), Doomsday is the subject of extremely high stakes. Accordingly, the film’s first look could either boost fan hype or reduce people’s excitement.

It’s not yet known when Marvel will release Avengers: Doomsday‘s first trailer, but rumors indicate that it could premiere in theaters ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19th (per Collider), or debut online even sooner. For Doomsday to generate the electrifying buzz it needs, the following five elements should be present in its first trailer.

5) Sam Wilson’s Avengers and the New Avengers Together

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

As of now, the Avengers roster in Doomsday consists of Captain America, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright), and Joaquín Torres/Falcon (Danny Ramirez). The team will likely find itself in a conflict with the Thunderbolts, who, since being officially branded the New Avengers at the end of the titular film, serve as the world’s protectors. The group of anti-heroes, comprised of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Bob Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman), should see its status challenged.

Even so, it’s probable that Sam’s Avengers and the New Avengers will team up to fight Doctor Doom at some point. There might exist some initial tension between the two camps as they sort out who the actual Avengers are, but the presence of a multiversal threat should bring them together. Whether clashing or supporting each other, the Avengers and New Avengers need to appear simultaneously in Doomsday‘s first trailer. The first look could hint at their dispute or depict them in battle alongside one another. Either way, any interaction between members of the Avengers and the New Avengers would excellently set up the story to come in Doomsday.

4) Reed Richards Meeting Doctor Doom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Reed Richard/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) and Doctor Doom’s meeting in Avengers: Doomsday is highly anticipated due to the pair’s legendary rivalry in Marvel Comics. A complex relationship defined by their shared intelligence and competitive nature, Reed and Doom have so much history that the MCU could incorporate into Doomsday. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) confirms that the MCU’s version of Doom originates from Earth-828; however, the iconic villain doesn’t appear in the movie until its mid-credits scene. Thus, a moment or two of Mr. Fantastic and Doom facing each other, or even fighting, should be enough to get fans really hyped for the film.

3) Doctor Doom’s Full Appearance

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, viewers only see Doctor Doom from behind, seated, and holding his mask. The brief and painfully limited sneak peek at Doom opens the door for Doomsday‘s first trailer to reveal Downey Jr.’s full appearance as the villain. His iconic green hooded attire and metallic mask should be a thrill for fans to see for the first time. Moreover, Doomsday‘s trailer has the opportunity to be even more daring and show Doom’s real face. It’s not certain how the movie will handle Marvel’s traditional lore of Victor von Doom’s scarred face in relation to Downey Jr.’s casting, but revealing what Doomsday‘s rendition of the villain looks like under his mask would be a pleasant surprise in the trailer.

2) Avengers and X-Men Interactions

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Bringing back the Fox X-Men over a decade since most of the actors’ last appearance is an interesting choice, made even more outlandish by putting them in an Avengers movie. Nonetheless, these two universes will collide in Doomsday, likely delivering exhilarating battles and unique character interactions. The concept of Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Cyclops (James Marsden), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), and others meeting the MCU’s Avengers paves the way for many potential storylines and scenes between the teams. So, dedicating a few shots of Doomsday‘s debut trailer to the Avengers and X-Men’s interactions would give fans a taste of what to expect from their dynamic in the film.

1) A Major Character Reveal

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Doomsday‘s cast announcement video confirmed 27 actors by displaying their names on the backs of chairs. Months later, there is much speculation about who else might show up in the movie. As a result, Marvel would be remiss to not reveal a previously unannounced performer and character in Doomsday‘s first trailer. Some possible candidates for such an enthralling moment are Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Doomsday‘s trailer will garner hundreds of millions of views online regardless of what it includes, but the first look would be a genuine smash hit if it unveils a beloved MCU character and officially confirms their involvement in the movie.

