Ironheart Star Reveals Which Avenger She's Like to Team Up With

Ironheart star Dominique Thorne revealed which one of the Avengers she would like to team-up with. It turns out, she's rolling with the new crop of heroes being introduced after The Infinity Saga's conclusion. The Direct's Russ Milheim spoke to the MCU actress about the future as part of Puff's Power Pals campaign with Children's Healthcare Atlanta. In their conversation, she's rolling with Cassie Lang as her pick for most exciting teammate. It's no secret that Marvel fans have been waiting for the Young Avengers to begin bouncing off of each other. Each project in Phase 4 has nodded toward the future of these legacy heroes. Two science-brained members of the squad could provide some amazing sequences.

"Ooh, this is a good one. Let's see. I would say maybe Cassie Lang, I'd say. I think the two of them, they're definitely similar age group, all of that. But Cassie also experienced… We all, obviously, know the loss that Riri has experienced," the actress said. "Or if we don't, we'll come to know… It's how she came to be. And so, Cassie though, in a way that I'm not sure we really have seen yet. But she also experienced loss in a different form with the Blip and all that that meant."

Who Is Coming Along For Ironheart?

In an interview with Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine, the actress talked about which characters she was most excited for fans to meet in the Disney+ series. Thorne couldn't let any spoilers go. But, she did point toward Riri's support system and welcomed that new focus in the show.

"Honestly, I'm going to say it's the whole core ensemble," Thorne revealed. "It's really, look at me trying to answer without giving away the story line, but I definitely think the core cast is such, for the same reason that we've actually just touched on. I think, of course, I'm excited for folks to see more of Ironheart and to see these other layers that they didn't get to, they didn't get to see or capture in Wakanda Forever."

She continued, "But, in that same vein, there's so much more color and experience and love being expressed in this show. Like, trust across the spectrum in a way that's real and authentic. And I thin that could be again, a very good thing and it could be incredibly refreshing for so many people. So, I'm really excited for them to see. For them to see the folks that are leading this show."

