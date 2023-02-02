Ironheart: Dominique Thorne Shares Who Fans Are Going To Be Most Excited For

Ironheart star Dominique Thorne revealed who she's most excited for fans to meet in the Disney+ series. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine chatted with her as she went to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with Puffs to surprise some of the patients. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress joked that Kevin Feige could be out there waiting for any slip-ups. But, she did manage to lay out an effective vision for what fans can expect from Ironheart on Disney+ this summer. In totality, Thorne is very quick to shout out all of her castmates in the "core ensemble." One could imagine that would be Riri Williams' friend group. A number of talented actors have been reported as joining the Disney+ show.

Some of these names include Shakira Barrera, Regan Aliyah, Zoe Terakes, Shea Couleé, Rashida Olayiwola, Lyric Ross and more. So, there's a ton of potential there. Here's what the series' headliner had to say about the cast.

"Honestly, I'm going to say it's the whole core ensemble," Thorne admitted. "It's really, look at me trying to answer without giving away the story line, but I definitely think the core cast is such, for the same reason that we've actually just touched on. I think, of course, I'm excited for folks to see more of Ironheart and to see these other layers that they didn't get to, they didn't get to see or capture in Wakanda Forever.

She added, "But, in that same vein, there's so much more color and experience and love being expressed in this show. Like, trust across the spectrum in a way that's real and authentic. And I thin that could be again, a very good thing and it could be incredibly refreshing for so many people. So, I'm really excited for them to see. For them to see the folks that are leading this show."

As it stands, some of the younger viewers out there already got a taste of Ironheart in the Black Panther sequel. The first movie in that franchise was absolutely a landmark moment for both representation and the MCU as a whole. Thorne actually talked about partnering with Puffs to celebrate determination with those children down in Atlanta.

"The success of the MCU and the growing ways it seeks to accurately represent us all; across creed and circumstance, is something I am very proud to be a part of. " Dominique offered. "So when Puffs asked me to join them and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, in celebrating these kids —all of whom have and continue to be real life superheroes in the face of adversity— it was an easy 'yes!'".

Who else do you think will show up in Ironheart? Let us know in the comments down below!