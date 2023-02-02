Ironheart: Dominique Thorne Addresses Shuri Cameo Rumors

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne addressed some of the speculation that Shuri could appear in Ironheart. Supporting a visit she made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with Puffs, the actress talked about her MCU character's impact overall. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine asked about how that promise from Wakanda Forever could come into play on Disney+. She joked, "I don't know man, that's just something that you're going to have to tune in and find out about." But, fans do want to know what's going to happen to Okoye, Letitia Wright's hero, and little T'Challa moving forward. Answers are probably on the way this summer. The MCU continues to expand outward, but sometimes you can make an educated guess about where the next turn will grow. Hopefully, viewers can look forward to hearing more as the series gets closer to airing.

Who Else Will Be In Ironheart?

While we don't have confirmation about the next time we'll see the Black Panther, it does seem like we have an idea about some of the actors appearing in Ironheart. During our conversation, Thorne previewed what fans can be excited for on Disney+.

"Honestly, I'm going to say it's the whole core ensemble," Thorne admitted. "It's really, look at me trying to answer without giving away the story line, but I definitely think the core cast is such, for the same reason that we've actually just touched on. I think, of course, I'm excited for folks to see more of Ironheart and to see these other layers that they didn't get to, they didn't get to see or capture in Wakanda Forever.

She added, "But, in that same vein, there's so much more color and experience and love being expressed in this show. Like, trust across the spectrum in a way that's real and authentic. And I thin that could be again, a very good thing and it could be incredibly refreshing for so many people. So, I'm really excited for them to see. For them to see the folks that are leading this show."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently streaming on Disney+.

