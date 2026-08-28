Avengers: Doomsday Footage From ScreenX Reveals Characters You Didn’t Realize Were in Some Scenes

Bringing together heroes from three separate realities across the multiverse, Avengers: Doomsday features the most stacked cast Marvel Studios has assembled to date. A key part of the marketing campaign thus far is highlighting just how many characters are in the film, as fans have seen everyone from original Avengers to the Fantastic Four to Fox’s old X-Men in action. Every scene in Doomsday has the potential to serve up some fascinating character dynamics as everyone tries to work together to stop Doctor Doom. As fans theorize how some of these interactions will go, the latest Doomsday tease reveals some of these scenes are even more packed than initially thought.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official ScreenX account on X shared a video comparing Doomsday footage in the standard 2.39:1 theatrical aspect ratio to Doomsday footage in the ScreenX format. Perhaps the biggest takeaway is the presence of John Walker, who can be seen on the screen to the right during the scene where the Wakandans meet Ben Grimm and members of the New Avengers team. Check out the video in the space below:

See your favorite heroes across three screens.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in #SCREENX on December 18.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/2PE7Htv2Mi pic.twitter.com/mKY7vmDUlS — SCREENX (@screenxusa) August 27, 2026

Marvel Is Pushing Premium Large Formats in Doomsday Promotion

Tentpole movies like Avengers: Doomsday are designed to be seen on the biggest of screens, so premium large formats are an integral part of the promotional campaign so far. However, Marvel’s in an interesting position when it comes to Doomsday. Dune: Part Three, which famously opens on the same day, has secured the coveted exclusive IMAX run, meaning Doomsday won’t be playing in those lucrative locations when it debuts. IMAX is a huge part of marketing for major films like Dune 3 and The Odyssey, but Marvel has to pivot when marketing Doomsday. Instead of selling people on the IMAX experience, the studio is leaning on the premium formats it has available.

The difference between the standard theatrical screen and ScreenX is quite clear. The latter presents the film on a 270° display with screens running alongside the left and right walls. It makes watching the movie a more immersive experience by surrounding the viewer with the picture, allowing them to see more of the frame. Other shots in the Doomsday ScreenX teaser highlight what makes the format so distinct. Scenes of characters using their powers (like Cyclops unleashing a powerful eye blast) envelope the auditorium.

It’s unlikely that any of the extra bits visible on the ScreenX screens will be integral to fully understanding Doomsday scenes. That would be a poor design choice, as not everyone seeing Doomsday will be able to watch it in a ScreenX location. Rather, the goal here is to enhance the general experience of seeing Doomsday on the big screen, giving audiences a little more with each shot. Formats like ScreenX and IMAX are irreplicable at home, so studios go the extra mile to showcase what makes them worth it. This might be the only opportunity people have to see the “full” context of Doomsday scenes. Marvel movies have IMAX enhanced options on streaming, but ScreenX can’t be done in your living room.