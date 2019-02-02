‘Bad Boys 3’ Filming Location Hints at Possible Tragic Death

Bad Boys For Life will see Will Smith‘s Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence‘s Marcus Burnett back together on the big screen when the film arrives next year but taking down the head of a drug cartel may have the ultimate price.

A recent article in Atlanta magazine outlined the various film and television productions filming in the Atlanta area recently and on their list was Bad Boys For Life doing a little bit of filming in Westview Cemetery with the article noting that “artificial rain fell on cast and extras” during the filming.

Exactly why production was filming in the cemetery wasn’t clear, but the note about artificial rain seems to hint at a somber moment in the film, potentially even the funeral for a character. While it’s unlikely that it would be either Mike or Marcus being returned to the earth, it’s realistically possible that the film could see the funeral of a main cast member form earlier films.

It’s also possible that the cemetery scene is a fake-out of sorts. A previously-released synopsis of the eagerly-anticipated film noted that the drug cartel leader Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio) is not only a cold-blooded killer, but that he has been dispatched by his mother to kill Mike. Knowing that someone is out to kill him, maybe Mike’s death is faked, allowing him to continue working the case as well as providing a little more information about the threat they are up against.

Of course, the cemetery wasn’t the only area of Atlanta that Bad Boys For Life has been filming in. Both Lawrence and Smith have been spotted in various places in the area with one Atlanta-area newscast noting that “A lot of that action was seen in Buckhead, near the Waldorf Astoria on Peachtree Road.”

In addition to Lawrence and Smith, Bad Boys For Life will star Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nunez. It’s unclear if Gabrielle Union will return to play Sydney Burnett — Marcus’ sister — as Union is currently set to play the character in the spinoff television series L.A.’s Finest, debuting later this year.

Bad Boys for Life will be directed by Bilall Fallah Adail El Arbi on a script from Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremmer.

Bad Boys For Life is set to hit theaters on January 17th, 2020.

