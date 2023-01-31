Bad Boys 4 Announced With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Returning

Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is on the way according to the film's stars. Sony Pictures has confirmed to Variety that the untitled sequel is already in early pre-production Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah are back in the saddle after their success with Bad Boys for Life. The duo managed to find the right balance of humor and action in reviving the hit movie franchise. Getting Smith and Lawrence together again proved key for movie-goers. It had been years since Bad Boys II graced movie-screens. Producing the sequel will be Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith's Westbrook Productions. Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman also produce alongside Lawrence, James Lassiter, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and Jon Mone.

After Smith's well-documented Oscars incident, some fans worried that he might not get a chance to star in another franchise entry. Late last year, Bruckheimer talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the prospect of his character's return in Bad Boys 4. The producer was crystal clear that the beloved actor wasn't going anywhere and they were going to support him through the rough patch.

Bruckheimer explained, "Absolutely [Will can come back]. I mean, Will made a mistake, unfortunately. That's not who he is. He's a phenomenal actor and there's always forgiveness in the world. And hopefully, the audience will forgive him."

Bad Boys 4 Has Been Full-Steam Ahead Since the Last Success

Back in May of 2022, Sony Chairman Tom Rothman said that the movie was moving ahead. He said that it has been in early production since 2021. It's unclear if the incident had any effect on the story or anything moving forward. Smith still hasn't had a massive star vehicle attached to him since last year. Bad Boys 4 could end up being a massive test.

"[Bad Boys 4] That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving," Rothman told the press. "That was a very unfortunate thing that happened [at the Oscars], and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

Are you excited for Bad Boys 4? Let us know down in the comments!