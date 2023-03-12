Saturday Night Live Roasts The Oscars With Mike Tyson as Will Smith Slap Security

Saturday Night Live roasts The Oscars with the suggestion of having Mike Tyson as the new head of security following Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock last year! The 94th Academy Awards had garnered a lot of headlines for a surprising new reason as Will Smith took the stage and slapped Chris Rock while the comedian was trying to set up to read the list of nominees. Ever since, the Academy has been trying its best to navigate the waters as to how to proceed with their event this year. They even admitted to handling the original situation poorly. when it all went down.

That's why SNL decided to go for broke and showcased a parody of the red carpet for The Oscars in which they suggested that Mike Tyson was hired as the new head of security for an event full of all kinds of wild interpretations of the potential celebrities not only attending the event but potentially up to shenanigans and unseen moves. The Mike Tyson as the potential head of security was only one aspect of the joke that continued with an In Memorium mix up, Jamie Lee Curtis parodies and more:

Interviews with Mike Tyson and Jamie Lee Curtis direct from the Oscars r̵e̵d̵ champagne carpet pic.twitter.com/Xy3BXH77Kb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

The Oscars' Response to Will Smith's Slapping of Chris Rock

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Janet Yang recently opened up about how the Academy handled Will Smith's slapping of Chris Rock, "I'm sure you all remember we experienced an unprecedented event at the Oscars," Yang began (via Variety). "What happened onstage was fully unacceptable and the response from our organization was inadequate. We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis you must act swiftly, compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry. You should and can expect no less form us going forward."

Rock recently opened up about his side of the events during a live special with Netflix, "It happened. I got smacked like a year ago. Felt like last week I got smacked at the f****** Oscars by this m***********. People like 'did it hurt'. It still hurts!" Continuing further with, "But I'm not a victim baby. You won't ever see me on Oprah or Gail," Rock said. "You'll never see it. Never gonna happen. 'I couldn't believe it, and I love Men in Black.' No. It's never gonna happen."

