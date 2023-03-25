Beloved ABC Series Gets Season 20 Renewal with New Showrunner

When it comes to television, it's not common for shows to go on for multiple decades unless they're animated series or daytime soap operas, but one ABC show has proved to be an exception. In 2019, Grey's Anatomy became the longest-running primetime medical drama in the history of television, and it is currently in the midst of its 19th season. Last month, the series featured the departure of its original star, Ellen Pompeo. While some more longtime cast members are going to leave the series, ABC still plans to keep the beloved medical drama alive. According to Variety, the show has been renewed for its 20th season, and a new showrunner is set to replace Krista Vernoff.

According to the report, series executive producer Meg Marinis will be stepping in as the new showrunner for Grey's Anatomy's 20th season. Marinis has been with the series since the third season, beginning her journey as a writer's production assistant. She became an executive producer in Season 15 and has written more than 25 episodes of the show.

Will Ellen Pompeo Return To Grey's Anatomy?

Pompeo's character, Meredith Grey, recently accepted a job in Boston working on Alzheimer's research. Unlike some of the beloved characters, Meredith made it out of Seattle Grace alive, meaning Pompeo could return any time in the future, which has been the case with other stars who have departed the show. Currently, Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) ad James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber) are the only two actors from the original cast who are still regulars on the show.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons," Pompeo wrote in a recent post. "Through it all... none of it... would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You are all RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster... you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE."

The 19th season of Grey's Anatomy is expected to come to an end on May 18th.