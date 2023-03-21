Chris Rock Takes Shot at Oscars Because of Adam Sandler and Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock isn't holding back when it comes to taking a shot at The Oscars – specifically how The Academy treated his longtime friend and Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler – and of course, the small matter of that infamous slap that Will Smith hit Rock with, during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

The latest comments from Chris Rock came while the comedian was attending the ceremony for Adam Sandler, who accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this past weekend. Sandler had a lineup of famous comedian friends in attendance at his acceptance ceremony – including Dana Carvey, Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Aniston, Conan O'Brien, Drew Barrymore, Judd Apatow, and Chris Rock. Rock is still very much in performance mode after doing his high-profile Netflix live standup special Selective Outrage, which was anchored by his first public response to Will Smith's assault on him at the Oscars.

During Sandler's acceptance ceremony, Rock railed against the Oscars for (in his opinion) snubbing Sandler for his performance in the 2019 drama Uncut Gems. Sandler's performance as a shady NYC Diamond District jeweler put him on top of many critics' circles' "Best of the Year" lists, making him a major favorite for the Best Actor category at the Oscars. In the end, The Academy didn't even look Sandler's way, failing to give him a nomination.

"Those folks at the Oscars, man... they're f*cking a**holes," Chris Rock said. "Nobody works as hard as the Sandman!"

In reference to Will Smith, Rock actually singled out Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in the crowd. Paul was also infamously assaulted last year: a man attacked him with a hammer in his home, which ended up being major political fodder the same way Rock's slap became the biggest punchline in comedy/entertainment for a while. Rock attempted. to strike up a kinship with Paul Pelosi, saying he is "the only guy who knows how I felt."

"Just you and me Paul. Just you and me, babe," Rock added.

Rock definitely had more choice words for Will Smith during Selective Outrage, stating in part:

"It happened. I got smacked like a year ago. Felt like last week I got smacked at the f****** Oscars by this m***********. People like 'did it hurt'. It still hurts! I got Summertime ringing in my ears. F****** drum roll please! But I'm not a victim baby. You won't ever see me on Oprah or Gail," Rock said. "You'll never see it. Never gonna happen. 'I couldn't believe it, and I love Men in Black.' No. It's never gonna happen. No. F*** that s***, I took that hit like Pacquiao m***********."

Chris Rock's Selective Outrage is now streaming on Netflix.

Via: Deadline & THR