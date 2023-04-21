Bad Boys 4: Martin Lawrence Teases New Sequel Could Be "The Best One"

Bad Boys starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence first hit theaters back in 1995 and it spawned two sequels, Bad Boys II (2003) and Bad Boys For Life (2020). After the success of Bad Boys For Life, a fourth installment to the franchise was quickly put into development, but Smith's infamous Oscars slap created rumors that the movie was put on hold. However, it was officially announced to be in the works this January. New updates about the movie have been pouring in, including lots of exciting casting news. This week, Lawrence spoke with ET at his Hollywood Walke of Fame induction ceremony, and the actor teased that the fourth movie could be the best of the franchise.

"It has the chance to be the best one of them all and everybody's doing their thing," Lawrence shared, adding, "we got a lot of the team back from the last one. Big Willie's doing his thing as always and so focused and, yeah, it has the chance to be the biggest one."

What Is Bad Boys 4 About?

Currently, plot details for the fourth Bad Boys movie are under wraps, but the new film is expected to follow the ongoing adventures of Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence). It was confirmed back in March that Vanessa Hudgens will be reprising her role as Kelly in the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Batgirl's and Ms. Marvel's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who also helmed Bad Boys For Life. The new film's script was written by Chris Bremner who also wrote the previous film. The first two Bad Boys movies were directed by Michael Bay,

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that's very satisfying for the audience, and we'd like to do it again, and I think they'd like us to do it again. We're currently working on a draft for the fourth one," franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer said during a 2020 interview.

Are you excited to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles in Bad Boys 4? Are you hoping anyone else from the previous movies will show up again? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!