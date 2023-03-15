Bad Boys 4 Confirms Vanessa Hudgens Will Return

Another franchise veteran is returning for the fourth Bad Boys film. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Vanessa Hudgens will be reprising her role as Kelly in the upcoming Bad Boys 4. She will join a cast that includes franchise anchors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Filming on Bad Boys 4, which will be directed by Batgirl's and Ms. Marvel's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with a script written by Chris Bremner, is expected to begin in the next few months.

What is Bad Boys 4 about?

Plot details are currently under wraps about Bad Boys 4, outside of the notion that it will follow the ongoing adventures of Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence).

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that's very satisfying for the audience, and we'd like to do it again, and I think they'd like us to do it again. We're currently working on a draft for the fourth one," franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer said during a 2020 interview.

Is Bad Boys 4 still happening after the Will Smith slap?

After the altercation between Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, which led to Smith getting temporarily banned from the AMPAS, some had wondered if Bad Boys 4 would fall out of development.

"[Bad Boys 4] That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving," Sony president Tom Rothman revealed in the summer of 2022. "That was a very unfortunate thing that happened [at the Oscars], and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

