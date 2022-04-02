Bad Boys 4 Reportedly on Pause After Will Smith Oscar Slap

The slap that no one can stop talking about continues to make waves for Academy Award-winner Will Smith. As you probably already know, this past Sunday at the Academy Awards, Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett-Smith while on stage at the awards show. The actor has already released an apology to Rock and the awards show, and now it’s affecting one of his upcoming projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic actor’s actions have caused Sony Pictures to pause the upcoming fourth Bad Boys film.

“Is there any immediate effect on his projects? Well, here’s one tidbit we’ve heard this week: Bad Boys 4 had been in active development, and Smith received 40 pages of the script before the Oscars incident,” The trade notes. “according to our sources. Now there will be a … pause … in work as things play out, we’ve been told.”

Earlier this evening, Smith was even forced to resign from The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. The actor is currently under investigation for his actions and has agreed to do whatever they decide. Smith also released an official statement on his resignation from the Academy.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

