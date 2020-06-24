Bad Boys For Life Directors Share Fourth Movie Ideas

✖

Bad Boys For Life is currently the highest grossing film of the year. There is, of course, the asterisk of movie theaters closing down and a lot of the competition having been held back and delayed but the fact remains that Bad Boys For Life over performed by expectations at the box office. The film took in more than $400 million at the worldwide box office, with almost half of its haul coming from domestic ticket sales. It was well-reviewed by critics and fans alike and set the stage for an expansive continuation of the saga, something which director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have their own ideas for should they be asked to come back for the now inevitable fourth film.

In Bad Boys for Life, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprised their respective roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. They did not come alone, though. A new group of characters was introduced in the form of the AMMO squad, consisting of cast members Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, and Paola Nuñez. The directing duo sees a lot of room left for growth in this bunch.

"It would be great. I mean, we loved the three actors, Alexander and Charles and Vanessa, they were really great. Also, Paola who plays Rita," El Arbi told ComicBook.com. "And they were so fun to work with and they are our same age, you know, we really vibe a lot, and they were bringing a lot of things, a lot of character to it, a lot of humor. They all have like each of them has a facet of Mike and Marcus in them."

As much as the directors connected with their cast, the audience connected with their characters. "You just felt, the audience also, you know, connected to them," El Arbi said. "They were so fun to watch that we felt odd. You know, we cannot make movie three hours, but if we have the chance to do a fourth movie, god willing, then there's a lot of things that we can do with them, and sure if there's a fourth movie, which we're working on, I mean, they are working on it."

"[Screenwriter Chris Brenner] is already is working on the fourth movie," Fallah adds. "So, try to explore their characters even more now."

Unfortunately for long time fans of the franchise, Bad Boys 4 will be the first movie in the franchise to not feature Joe Pantoliano's Captain Howard as the character bowed out in the third film. The directors took extra special care with that shocking and emotional sendoff. Still, other fun ideas exist, like a crossover with Beverly Hills Cop's Axel Foley, a character who the directing duo will handling in the next endeavor.

Bad Boys For Life is available now on blu-ray, 4K, and digital downloads.

