Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Star Weighs in on Possible Sequel

In 2021, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar was released and quickly became a fan-favorite comedy. Due to the pandemic, the movie went straight to streaming, but it still earned a "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the last few years, many have wondered if the film will ever get a sequel. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar starred Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo as two best friends who venture to Florida for the vacation of a lifetime. During their trip, they meet Edgar, a mysterious man played by Jamie Dornan who ultimately falls for Wiig's Star. Dornan is currently promoting the second season of The Tourist, and Collider asked about a potential Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar sequel.

"I have had a couple of conversations with Kristen and Annie about like, doing more, you know slightly unfortunate, like COVID-y timing with the release of that," Dornan explained. "And I do think it's found a really lovely audience who really genuinely like, love it. But because of the way it came out and the timings of it and not getting a cinematic release because of the cinemas been closed. It was just tough [and] I feel like more people should know it. And if more people had seen it in the right way at the time, then these would probably be easier conversations to be having about doing more because you could do endless, I mean, they could – Barb and Star and Edgar could go anywhere, [and] I would go anywhere with those guys. So I'll keep knocking on the door and see if, you know, it would be a great thing. I'd love it."

Josh Greenbaum Wants To Direct Austin Powers Movie:

Barb and Star director Josh Greenbaum spoke to ComicBook.com during the press junket for Strays, and addressed some his previous work with major franchises. He directed the Becoming Bond documentary about the short run of Bond actor George Lazenby. This led to Greenbaum saying he would love to direct a Bond feature, and Killian suggested the idea of Austin Powers considering Greenbaum's comedy history.

"I would love that. Would absolutely love that," Greenbaum said. "I'm close friends with Dana Carvey after making the Dana Carvey Show documentary Too Funny to Fail. Just so amazing. I got to talk with Jay Roach as well, who was a big inspiration in a way for my first film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar... Movies you've seen kind of live inside of you; I think you sometimes are conscious when you're pulling from them or paying homage – and then a lot of times it's just totally subconsciously happening. I'm sure for me Austin Powers was all of things because I love those films."

Would you like to see a Barb and Star sequel? Tell us in the comments!