Fifty Shades Star Jamie Dornan Auditioned for Superman With His Own Costume

Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan is shedding light on his attempt to audition for DC's Superman. During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Dornan revealed that he briefly threw his hat into the ring to portray Clark Kent / Superman in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. According to Dornan, whose credits also include The Fall and the recent Netflix hit Heart of Stone, revealed that his take on Superman involved auditioning in his own personal costume — which he now recognizes might've been a misfire.

"The only one I auditioned for is Superman," Dornan revealed. "That was way back when, like when Henry Cavill got cast. That's probably 12 years ago or something. I wore my own suit there. Was that a mistake? They were Superman pajamas, they weren't an actual suit. I remember an early audition for that. I got nowhere near putting the [real] suit on… I've had meetings with heads of studios that do those things and would talk about it, but I never got deep in any audition process for them."

(Photo: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for NETFLIX, Warner Bros. Pictures)

Who Is DC's New Superman?

In 2025, audiences will be treated to a new live-action take on the Man of Steel, when David Corenswet portrays the character in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What is Heart of Stone About?

According to Netflix, Heart of Stone follows Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), who appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Heart of Stone made its debut on Netflix late last week, and quickly became the top film on the platform.

What do you think of Jamie Dornan's comments about his failed Superman audition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!