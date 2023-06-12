Barbie: Kate McKinnon Teases Her Destroyed Barbie in the Film

In the upcoming Barbie movie, there are plenty of Barbies. There's President Barbie (Issa Rae), Physicist Barbie (Emma Mackey), Mermaid Barbie (Dua Lipa), and Doctor Barbie (Hari Nef) just to name a few. Kate McKinnon also plays a Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, but while most of the Barbies in Barbieland are all poised and perfect, McKinnon's Barbie has definitely been through some things. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, McKinnon shared details about her version of Barbie in the film, describing them as "her" — the doll that everyone has a little fun destroying.

"Did you guys ever have a Barbie, like the one Barbie that you designate as like, her, where you cut their hair, burn their clothes, and draw on them? That's the one I play," McKinnon said.

And from what we've seen of McKinnon's Barbie in the film's trailer, this certainly holds true. Her Barbie has crayon marks on her face and is pretty much always in a splits position and definitely seems a bit more worldly than the other Barbies — especially Margot Robbie's.

What is the Barbie Movie About?

The Barbie movie will see Robbie's Barbie head out into the real world to find true happiness after experiencing an existential crisis in Barbieland. The film is directed by Gerwig with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year. "'because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Ryan Gosling Says No One Cares About Ken

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, has previously joked about how people have never really been that interested in Ken — it's always about Barbie.

"It is funny," Gosling joked, "this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?"

"And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't," he added. "You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f-cked with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So, your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

Gosling argued, "I care about this dude now. I'm like his representative. 'Ken couldn't show up to receive this award, so I'm here to accept it for him.' "

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.