Barbie Co-Writer Initially Thought Movie Was a "Terrible Idea"

Barbie became one of the biggest pop culture moments of this year, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office. The film's script, co-written by director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, took liberties with some elements of the titular doll's history — and apparently, even Baumbach himself was hesitant of the idea. As Baumbach revealed during a recent Barbie screening at the Writers Guild of America West headquarters (via Variety), he originally did not want to be involved with the film when it was in the development stage.

"I thought it was a terrible idea and Greta signed me up for it," Baumbach revealed. "I was just like, 'I don't see how this is going to be good at all.' I kind of blocked it for a while and every time she'd bring it up, I'd be like, 'You've gotta get us out of this.' And then the pandemic happened…"

According to Baumbach, once Gerwig presented a few pages with her vision for Barbie, he understood the unusual and emotional vision.

"It was Barbie waking up in her Dreamhouse and coming out to her backyard and meeting somebody who was sick and dying," Baumbach said. "I read these pages and I thought, 'I understand now what this is.' … The movie is about embracing your mortality and about the mess of it all, so it was exciting."

"Then it was the most fun I think either of us have ever had, right?" Baumbach continued. "And then at a certain point, I was like, 'I think this is the best thing we've ever written.' I know enough always just to follow what Greta says, so even in my bellyaching and revolting, I kind of knew, 'Well if she really believes it, then there's something there.'"

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no options or deals in place for Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to return for a Barbie sequel. Robbie, in particular, is reportedly not obligated to return to her role of Stereotypical Barbie, but could return as a producer on a Barbie sequel if she wanted to.

As the report outlines, Warner Bros. Pictures "made overtures" about Gerwig possibly returning to direct a Barbie sequel, but her team delayed those talks until the first film's debut. With negotiations around new projects on hold until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, there's a chance that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling could return for a new Barbie movie — but they would probably have to negotiate much more lucrative contracts, in response to the film's box office performance. Gerwig has indicated that she currently does not have any ideas for a sequel film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.