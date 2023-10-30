Barbie Movie Cut a Hilarious Homage to Jaws

Barbie has remained a sort of pop culture phenomenon in the months since its debut, as fans dissect and revel in its approach to the iconic Mattel doll. Even after Barbie's billion-dollar gross at the box office, the recently-released IMAX version has given fans a new reason to go see the film — but apparently, there's still one particularly-hilarious scene being left on the cutting room floor. In a recent interview with Variety, Barbie cinematographer Rodrigo Preito revealed that one cut scene of the film involved Allan (Michael Cera) emulating the iconic dolly-zoom shot from Steven Spielberg's Jaws. According to Preito, the scene was so good that Barbie director Greta Gerwig "could not stop laughing when we shot it" and "kept asking the video assistant to replay it for her just to laugh."

"We did this shot on Allan that emulated Jaws," Prieto explained. "He's terrified [when] Ken hits a wave and then flies in the air. There's a moment where the police officer sees someone being eaten in the water. The camera does this push-in, it's a move where you use a zoom and you're dialing into the character while zooming back at the same time. The effect is that the background changes — the shot, and his performance, [were] very dramatic."

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

Given Barbie's smash success, fans have wondered if a sequel to the film will be in the cards. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no options or deals in place for Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to return for a Barbie sequel. Robbie, in particular, is reportedly not obligated to return to her role of Stereotypical Barbie, but could return as a producer on a Barbie sequel if she wanted to.

As the report outlines, Warner Bros. Pictures "made overtures" about Gerwig possibly returning to direct a Barbie sequel, but her team delayed those talks until the first film's debut. With negotiations around new projects on hold until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, there's a chance that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling could return for a new Barbie movie — but they would probably have to negotiate much more lucrative contracts, in response to the film's box office performance. Gerwig has indicated that she currently does not have any ideas for a sequel film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

