Barbie First Reactions Praise Oscar-Worthy Hit
The first reactions for Barbie have arrived—and it looks like the Greta Gerwig picture is a bonafide hit. The earliest reactions surfacing after the film's Hollywood premiere Sunday night applaud nearly every facet of the film, with exceptional praise heaped upon both Gerwig's direction and the performances of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Coincidentally enough, Gerwig previously said there was no other choice for Ken besides Gosling, and the actor himself joked the role is one he's been waiting for his entire career. "This has been coming my whole life," Gosling told Variety back in 2022. "I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens of the world. Nobody plays with Kens!"
"It was only ever Ryan Gosling," Gerwig added in a separate interview with Rolling Stone. "Margot and I wouldn't take no for an answer."
Film of the Year
I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious!— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023
Thought-Provoking
#Barbie REVIEW:
Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is a refreshing and empowering take on the iconic doll's story. Gerwig, known for her unique and artistic approach to filmmaking, brings her signature style to this reimagined Barbie movie, delivering a thought-provoking narra- pic.twitter.com/V8ZNGhZwxG— joé (@jefe90210) July 10, 2023
Gerwig's Best
#Barbie REVIEW: Heartfelt & hilarious! Margot Robbie’s crown jewel performance (Oscars here we come). It’s super fun, endearing & magical with a 3rd act that’ll beach you off. This isn’t just another comedy, it’s Greta Gerwig’s BEST movie ever!! A fitting end setting what’s next pic.twitter.com/qXPM8gSiqs— Atom (@theatomreview) July 10, 2023
Floored
#Barbie FLOORED ME! Rosa von Praunheim meets Brian DePalma in this devilishly hilarious anti-system film. Highly stylized, Margot Robbie is a STAR but Ryan Gosling steals the show with a monologue near the end reminiscent of Jean-Pierre Léaud's La Chinoise speeches. MUST SEE! pic.twitter.com/BNtjGuPQr6— Chloe 🦋 (@crybabywalker9) July 10, 2023
Brilliant
#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF— Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023
Triumph
#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd— Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023
*****
Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.