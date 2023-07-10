Barbie First Reactions Praise Oscar-Worthy Hit

The first reactions for Barbie have arrived—and it looks like the Greta Gerwig picture is a bonafide hit. The earliest reactions surfacing after the film's Hollywood premiere Sunday night applaud nearly every facet of the film, with exceptional praise heaped upon both Gerwig's direction and the performances of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Coincidentally enough, Gerwig previously said there was no other choice for Ken besides Gosling, and the actor himself joked the role is one he's been waiting for his entire career. "This has been coming my whole life," Gosling told Variety back in 2022. "I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens of the world. Nobody plays with Kens!"

"It was only ever Ryan Gosling," Gerwig added in a separate interview with Rolling Stone. "Margot and I wouldn't take no for an answer."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!