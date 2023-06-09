Barbie: Amy Schumer Reveals What Happened to Her Scrapped Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures is getting ready to take on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer movie with an unlikely competitor, Barbie, and it definitely has the power to take on the newest epic from the visionary director. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and be directed by Greta Gerwig, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it could wind up being one of the biggest hits of the summer. although that wasn't always the case. Barbie was originally going to star comedian Amy Schumer until she exited the project and a new creative team was brought on. It was originally believed that Schumer's exit was due to scheduling conflicts, but now it seems that it was actually something different. While appearing on the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live!, Schumer was asked why she left such a massive project, and her answer may or may not surprise you.

"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts but it really was just creative differences," Schumer revealed to Cinema Blend. "But there's a new team behind it and it looks like it's very feminist and cool so I will be seeing that movie."

Margot Robbie Talks Barbie Role

Margot Robbie quickly became a staple in major tentpole projects after her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, and she's super amped up to play another iconic role. During a previous interview with Variety a few years back, Robbie was asked about her upcoming live-action turn as Barbie. As Robbie put it, a live-action Barbie movie will have the opportunity to impact viewers in an endearing way.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie previously said of the Barbie. "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

What is Barbie about?

In the film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

